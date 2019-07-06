Ranking the 10 Best Sports Movies of All Time

0 of 11

CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/Associated Press

Arguments have become a fabric of the sports world, and those disagreements extend to the movie screen.

Don't buy it? This top 10 doesn't include Hoosiers and Rudy.

Since the order is subjective, disagreements are inevitable. Entertainment value, critical acclaim, plot line and historical value can drastically differ in importance to viewers.

No matter one's personal opinion, though, the chosen movies are widely considered memorable films.

Documentaries were not considered for the list, so would-be worthy candidates such as Hoop Dreams, Icarus and several 30 for 30s—O.J.: Made in America, for example—are not included.

Yo Adrian! What’s the most memorable line from your favorite sports movie? From Rocky to The Godfather, Caddyshack and more, the stories behind the movies you love are coming to CNN! The new CNN original series The Movies, from the people who brought you The Seventies and The Eighties, starts this Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on CNN.