WWE Raw Fallout: Undertaker Return Reeks of Desperation and More Takeaways

The Undertaker's unexpected return to Raw represents WWE Creative's continued descent into desperation as it looks for any way to spark interest—and television ratings—for its product.

The last time fans saw The Phenom, he was stinking up Jeddah in a match with Goldberg that was one of the worst in recent memory. Bringing him back as backup for Roman Reigns in his rivalry with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre with no real backstory or reason stinks of creative despair.

The revelation he will team with The Big Dog at Extreme Rules not only supports that idea, but it also ensures he will be around Raw and SmackDown for the next handful of weeks as WWE builds to his pay-per-view return.

It would be one thing for Undertaker to pop up in time for a show like SummerSlam, for a match in which there was an established story or reasoning for its existence; it is another for him to pop up to help boost WWE Network subscriptions or sell tickets for a C-level event like Extreme Rules and a feud he has nothing to do with.

To say The Deadman's last showing was embarrassing would be an understatement. Why put him in the ring with the potential to further unravel his legacy with no long-term benefit? Why risk him stumbling, fumbling and falling over himself as he did in Jeddah?

The risks outweigh the rewards, the match will not be some memorable barnburner that suddenly reignites the audience's passion for wrestling and Undertaker will not benefit in any measurable way beyond his bank account.

The return is unnecessary and, quite frankly, unwanted.

Especially after the mess in Jeddah and the last few in-ring performances by The Deadman in which he has looked every bit his 54 years.

It is time to let WWE's last true gunslinger ride off into the sunset with his legacy intact, before the aura and allure of Vince McMahon's greatest creation erodes to the point that he's just another old guy who didn't know when to hang up his boots.