Stephon Marbury Named Head Coach of Beijing Royal Fighters in the CBA

STR/Getty Images

After spending eight seasons as a player in the Chinese Basketball Association, Stephon Marbury will continue his career as a coach in the league.

According to Kevin Wang of ESPN.com, the former NBA star will become a head coach for the Beijing Royal Fighters.

"Thank you for the opportunity. I will give everything I have on the sidelines just like I gave everything inside the Lines," Marbury wrote on his Weibo social media account. "The end is another start, I am back, are you with me?"

The 42-year-old spent 13 years in the NBA and earned two All-Star selections, but he continued a lengthy career overseas in China, where he won three championships with the Beijing Ducks.

A full museum dedicated to Marbury was created in Beijing in 2015.

He played his final season for the Beikong Fly Dragons in 2017-18 and will now take over as a coach with the organization currently referred to as the Beijing Royal Fighters.

Marbury had discussed the possibility of coaching in the past but noted he wanted to educated himself more by attending NBA practices and training camps.

"I have to go through the whole process of coaching," he said in 2018, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I might think I know something about coaching, but no I don't. I am going to learn through seminars. I am going to do everything I need to do so I have all of the basics the way that allows me to feel comfortable."

It appears one year later he feels comfortable enough to be on the sidelines in a head coaching position.