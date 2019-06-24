Jeopardy Champion James Holzhauer to Compete at 2019 World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: TV personality James Holzhauer arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

James Holzhauer's next challenge will be in the World Series of Poker.

The Jeopardy star will play in the $1,500 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty tournament and a $1,000 Tag Team No-Limit Hold'em tournament. 

"I decided to enter because [Poker Hall of Famer] Mike Sexton contacted me and offered to sponsor my buy-ins. I don't have any plans to enter another WSOP event beyond those two," Holzhauer told the Todd Dewey of the Review-Journal.

"I played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but I don't intend to make a career of it now, as I'm sure I wouldn't be good enough at it to justify forgoing other opportunities."

Holzhauer will partner with Sexton in the tag team tournament. He plans to donate half of his winnings to charity.

While he played online poker during college, Holzhauer said he has no plans on playing any future tournaments. 

Holzhauer won $2.4 mllion during a stunning 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy that ended earlier this month. He lost just shy of breaking the all-time mark of $2.5 million set by Ken Jennings, though Holzhauer shattered the record for average winnings per game.

Holzhauer makes his living as a professional sports gambler. 

