Copa America 2019: Quarterfinals Fixtures, Final Group Tables and More

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

After nearly two weeks of group-stage play, the drama will really pick up at the 2019 Copa America with the start of the knockout stage.

There have already been plenty of surprises in Brazil with underdogs fighting hard for draws and wins, but we still ended up with the best teams alive in the quarterfinals. The favorites coming into the tournament like Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina are all still fighting for a trophy, as well as two-time defending champion Chile.

The only question was how the final tables would look after each group wrapped up its competition. Brazil and Colombia won their groups over the weekend, while Uruguay secured first in Group C with a win over Chile on Monday.

These results have created an intriguing quarterfinal for the Copa America title.

Quarterfinal Fixtures

June 27: Brazil vs. Paraguay at 8:30 p.m. ET

June 28: Venezuela vs. Argentina at 3 p.m. ET

June 28: Colombia vs. Chile at 7 p.m. ET

June 29: Uruguay vs. Peru at 3 p.m. ET

Full schedule available at the event's official site.

Final Tables

Group A

1. Brazil: 7 pts, +8 GD

2. Venezuela: 5 pts, +2 GD

3. Peru: 4 pts, -3 GD

4. Bolivia: 0 pts, -7 GD

Group B

1. Colombia: 9 pts, +4 GD

2. Argentina: 4 pts, 0 GD

3. Paraguay: 2 pts, -1 GD

4. Qatar: 1 pt, -3 GD

Group C

1. Uruguay: 7 pts, +5 GD

2. Chile: 6 pts, +4 GD

3. Japan: 2 pts, -4 GD

4. Ecuador: 1 pt, -5 GD

Quarterfinal Preview

Brazil has showed it doesn't need Neymar to have a dangerous attack against quality opponents.

The hosts have scored eight goals and allowed zero in their three matches so far, including a dominant 5-0 performance against Peru on Saturday when it scored in a variety of ways:

"They were better than us from start to finish," Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said, per Andrew Downie of Reuters. "Brazil had lots of chances in their other games and never took them. Today they took them."

Taking advantage of the chances will be a key story for this team going forward, as the squad has dealt with some inconsistency in the tournament. It took until the second half to break through against Bolivia, and the squad ended with a 0-0 draw against Venezuela.

Brazil can win it all if it plays like it did in its last game and at the very least should have an easy time against Paraguay in the next match.

Meanwhile, there are other teams that can cause damage over the next few rounds.

Colombia has been the most consistent group in the tournament with three shutout victories. This type of performance in the group stage has led to success in the past:

With the defense playing at a high level and players like James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao capable of big things even while shaky lately, this team can make a run.

Of course, even the quarterfinal could be difficult while matching up against Chile and its experience in this competition.

Perhaps the most intriguing battle going forward is Argentina against Venezuela.

Argentina has been disappointing so far with just one win and one draw in three matches, finishing even on goal differential. Any team with Lionel Messi is dangerous, but Sergio Aguero and others make this a scary attack that needs to step up in order to reach expectations.

It won't be easy against Venezuela, a squad that allowed only one goal in the group stage while keeping a clean sheet against Brazil.

These contrasting styles could create an exciting battle that few were expecting coming into the tournament.

Finally, watch out for Uruguay to make a run if it can get by Peru, which has also been a bit disappointing so far.

The team showed Monday what it can do at its best, keeping Chile off the scoresheet before one of its scorers did their job. Edinson Cavani stepped up in this one with a beautiful header in the 82nd minute:

With Cavani and Luis Suarez up top, this team should never be counted out.

Any of the remaining squads have a chance to win it all with three more victories, but the margin for error will be extremely small going forward.