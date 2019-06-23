Video: Nik, Lijana Wallenda Make History Walking Across New York's Times Square

Video: Nik, Lijana Wallenda Make History Walking Across New York's Times SquareJune 24, 2019
Nik and Lijana Wallenda successfully completed their high-wire walk from 25 stories up in New York City's Times Square on Sunday.
According to CNN's Theresa Waldrop, they traveled 1,300 feet from 1 Times Square to 2 Times Square. Nik completed the feat first and traveled across the street to greet his sister at the finish.
Highwire LIVE @HighwireLIVE
HE DID IT! @NikWallenda has accomplished the unthinkable and has walked a highwire across Times Square. Congratulations! #HighwireLIVE https://t.co/Xw4kk0UmwT
Highwire LIVE @HighwireLIVE
You can see the joy on all of their faces... THEY DID IT! #HighwireLIVE https://t.co/fbgBNVyggb
Since the siblings were walking along the same tightrope, they needed to cross paths at one point. In order to do so, Lijana sat down on the wire to allow for Nik to walk over her.
This was Lijana's first live stunt since she fell at a rehearsal for Circus Sarasota in February 2017.
A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft
Who will be the #1 overall prospect? 🤔