Video: Nik, Lijana Wallenda Make History Walking Across New York's Times Square

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

Nik Wallenda (R) and Lijana Wallenda walk a high wire over Times Square during the Highwire Live In Times Square With Nik Wallenda June 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Nik and Lijana Wallenda successfully completed their high-wire walk from 25 stories up in New York City's Times Square on Sunday.

According to CNN's Theresa Waldrop, they traveled 1,300 feet from 1 Times Square to 2 Times Square. Nik completed the feat first and traveled across the street to greet his sister at the finish.

Since the siblings were walking along the same tightrope, they needed to cross paths at one point. In order to do so, Lijana sat down on the wire to allow for Nik to walk over her.

This was Lijana's first live stunt since she fell at a rehearsal for Circus Sarasota in February 2017.

