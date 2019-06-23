Video: Josh Smith, Royce White Ejected After Fight in 2019 BIG3 Debuts

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Opening night at the BIG3 got heated.

Bivouac's Josh Smith and Enemies' Royce White had themselves a little altercation during Bivouac's 50-43 win Saturday night.

"As a coach, I enjoyed the intensity and the passion," Bivouac head coach Reggie Theus said after the contest, per J.L Kirven of the Detroit Free Press. "Obviously [Smith's] got to contain himself."

Those boos you hear from the Detroit crowd were definitely directed at Smith, who signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the Pistons in 2013 and played all of 105 games before being released by the team in 2014.

Don't worry about Smith if he has any BIG3 fines to pay regarding the incident, however. The Pistons used the stretch provision to waive him, stretching out the $26 million he had left on his contract over five seasons. That means the Pistons will still have to pay Smith $5.3 million this upcoming season.

Good money if you can get it. But not the sort of thing that makes you particularly popular in Detroit after a disappointing tenure the Pistons.