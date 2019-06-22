Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Run-Scorers and Stats After Saturday

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs in dramatic fashion in the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kane Williamson slogged his way to 148 to set a strong total for the Black Caps, but the West Indies nearly completed the chase, only for Carlos Braithwaite to be caught by Trent Boult with the Windies needing just six runs to win.

Braithwaite tried to get those runs all in one go, blighting a day otherwise highlighted by his maiden one day international 100.

Earlier in the day, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs, after Mohammed Shami took three wickets late on to deny Afghanistan the chance to chase down 224.

Rohit Sharma was out for just one run, but he remains among the top scorers at the tournament, while teammate Virat Kohli joined the top 10 after adding 67 to his tally.

Saturday Results

India (224-8) bt. Afghanistan (213) by 11 runs

New Zealand (291-8) bt. West Indies (286) by five runs

Standings (Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. New Zealand: 5, 0, +1.306, 11

2. Australia: 5, 1, +0.849, 10

3. India: 4, 0, +0.809, 9

4. England: 4, 2, +1.457, 8

5. Sri Lanka: 2, 2, -1.119, 6

6. Bangladesh: 2, 3, -0.407, 5

7. West Indies: 1, 4, +0.190, 3

8. South Africa: 1, 4, -0.193, 3

9. Pakistan: 1, 3, -1.933, 3

10. Afghanistan: 0, 6, -1.712, 0

The Top 4 qualify for the semi-finals.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Australia: 447

2. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 425

3. Joe Root, England: 424

4. Aaron Finch, Australia: 396

5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 373

6. Rohit Sharma, India: 320

7. Eoin Morgan, England: 270

8. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 244

9. Steve Smith, Australia: 244

10. Virat Kohli: 244

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Jofra Archer, England: 15

2. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 15

3. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 14

4. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 13

5. Mark Wood, England: 12

6. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11

7. Chris Morris, South Africa: 9

8. Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies: 9

9. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh: 9

10. Trent Boult, New Zealand: 8

Visit the tournament's official website to see the list in full.

Williamson's stunning 148 encompassed 14 fours and a six. He wasn't shifted until Shai Hope made the catch off Sheldon Cottrell's delivery.

Even so, Williamson had done enough to earn lofty praise and continue his fine form on English soil:

Fortunately for New Zealand, the blow of Williamson's exit was softened by Ross Taylor completing a 69 off 95 balls. Taylor was out when Chris Gayle made a smart catch to continue his run as New Zealand's frequent tormentor:

Cottrell also kept West Indies competitive, bowling Tom Latham and making a pair of fine catches to see off James Neesham and Mitchell Santner.

West Indies' turn on the wicket was highlighted by Gayle amassing a quick 50:

Gayle continued piling up the runs until Colin de Grandhomme caught him out after going 87 from 84.

Boult's delivery had caused Gayle a problem, and the 29-year-old again proved decisive with Braithwaite still at the crease. The latter made the mistake of swinging for a six, but his all-or-nothing approach had given West Indies hope in the first place:

Braithwaite's 101 ultimately provided scant consolation.

The day began with India being held to 224, but skipper Kohli still put up a solid score. Kohli eventually succumbed to Nabi, who also took the wicket of opener Lokesh Rahul.

Kedar Jadhav added 52 off 68 balls, but Afghanistan still had a makable chase. Things didn't start well, though, as Jasprit Bumrah took two quick wickets:

Afghanistan were only making meagre progress until the impressive Nabi put 52 on the board, with his half century including a quartet of fours and this six:

It looked as though Afghanistan would complete the chase, at least until Shami took control on a day when he sealed a maiden one day international hat-trick of wickets. He'd already seen off Hazratullah Zazai, and he also sent Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman packing in the clutch moments.

Shami had also played a part in removing Nabi from the wicket when Hardik Pandya made the catch off his delivery.