Jimmer Fredette Signs Warriors Contract, Will Be on GSW's Summer League Roster

Veteran guard Jimmer Fredette has agreed to a contract with the Golden State Warriors and will be on the team's Summer League roster, per assistant general manager Larry Harris.

Harris confirmed the addition of Fredette during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Joe, Lo and Dibs.

Fredette, 30, appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns in the 2018-19 season after spending time playing overseas in China, averaging 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in 10.8 minutes per game. It was a limited and brief stint, but one that obviously caught the attention of Golden State.

Prior to signing with the Suns, Fredette signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the CBA, playing three seasons with the team and lighting up the competition. He averaged 36 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game in the 2018-19 season while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three.

He was the CBA International MVP in 2016-17 and a three-time All-Star, and he was such a cut above the competition that Shanghai fans gave him a very unique nickname, per Jesse Hyde of the Deseret News:



"One night, Jimmer heard the fans chanting his name. It had been a long time since that had happened. In the NBA, he rarely got on the court. Jimo! Jimo! He listened closer. Jimo Dashen, they chanted. He pulled aside the Shark’s full time translator. What did it mean?

"'It means lonely.'

"Jimmer didn't like that.

"'No, no,' the translator explained. 'Not lonely like that. It means lonely god, or lonely master. You're so far ahead of everyone else in the league, you're lonely. Like a god.'"

Fredette hasn't been quite the Lonely Master at the NBA level, but Golden State is hoping he can be a solid role player for them off the bench. If he makes the roster, it's unlikely he'll see major minutes, but his ability to score from the perimeter should result in some playing time throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

With Kevin Durant's future with the franchise in doubt and Klay Thompson's knee injury, the Warriors have minutes to spare if Fredette can make the roster. Fredette obviously can't offer nearly the same impact as either player, and he'll battle with players like rookie Jordan Poole, Quinn Cook, Shaun Livingston, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jacob Evans for minutes.

But the Warriors clearly feel he can add some dynamism off the bench, even if it's at the end of their rotation. The Lonely Master has found a new home.