MLB All Star Voting 2019: AL and NL Finalists Revealed Under New Format

John McCoy/Getty Images

The initial round of voting for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has come to an end with finalists for the starting spots being named in the American League and National League.

Under MLB's new voting format, fans will go through a two-round process to determine which players start this year's Midsummer Classic. The top three vote-getters at each infield position—not including pitchers—and top nine vote-getters among outfielders advance to the final phase.

Here are the players who fans will have an opportunity to vote for in the second round, via MLB.com.

Catcher

AL: Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees), James McCann (Chicago White Sox), Robinson Chirinos (Houston Astros)

NL: Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs), Brian McCann (Atlanta Braves), Yasmani Grandal (Milwaukee Brewers)

First Base

AL: C.J. Cron (Minnesota Twins), Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians), Luke Voit (Yankees)

NL: Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second Base

AL: Tommy La Stella (Los Angeles Angels), Jose Altuve (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

NL: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Mike Moustakas (Brewers), Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Third Base

AL: Alex Bregman (Astros), Hunter Dozier (Kansas City Royals), Gio Urshela (Yankees)

NL: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), Kris Bryant (Cubs), Josh Donaldson (Braves)

Shortstop

AL: Carlos Correa (Astros), Jorge Polanco (Twins), Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

NL: Javier Baez (Cubs), Dansby Swanson (Braves), Trevor Story (Rockies)

Outfield

AL: Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox), Michael Brantley (Astros), Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay Rays), Josh Reddick (Astros), Eddie Rosario (Twins), George Springer (Astros), Mike Trout (Angels)

NL: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs), Cody Bellinger (L.A. Dodgers), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jason Heyward (Cubs), Nick Markakis (Braves), Joc Pederson (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Cubs), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Designated Hitter (AL only)

Nelson Cruz (Twins), J.D. Martinez (Red Sox), Hunter Pence (Rangers)

There was only one change in the final results following Monday's update. Trevor Story was able to overtake Corey Seager to sneak into the top three NL shortstops with Javier Baez and Dansby Swanson.

With the races at each position set, every player's vote total goes back to zero and the process starts all over again. There is an added wrinkle that fans must keep in mind when they log on to cast their ballot.

The starters election begins on June 26 at 12 p.m. ET and will be open until 4 p.m. ET the following day. Fans will only be allowed to vote once, compared to five times per 24-hour period during the primary round.

Starting lineups for the All-Star Game will be announced at 7 p.m. ET on June 27. Reserves and pitchers will follow on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

MLB's All-Star week is being held at Progressive Field in Cleveland for the first time since 1997. Festivities include the annual Futures Game on July 7 and Home Run Derby on July 8. The All-Star Game will cap things off on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.