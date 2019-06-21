Euroleague G Nando De Colo Plans to Enter NBA Free Agency After 5-Year Absence

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Guard Nando De Colo plans to return to the NBA after spending the past five years playing overseas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I have asked my agents to explore NBA opportunities over the coming weeks," the 32-year-old De Colo told Wojnarowski. "I am excited for the next challenge in my career."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.