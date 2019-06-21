Euroleague G Nando De Colo Plans to Enter NBA Free Agency After 5-Year Absence

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Nando De Colo #1 of CSKA Moscow shoots the ball during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 6 match between AX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan and CSKA Moscow at Mediolanum Forum on November 8, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images )
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Guard Nando De Colo plans to return to the NBA after spending the past five years playing overseas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I have asked my agents to explore NBA opportunities over the coming weeks," the 32-year-old De Colo told Wojnarowski. "I am excited for the next challenge in my career."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

