Predicting Big-Money Contracts for Wide Receivers on Verge of Monster Paydays

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The contract statuses of four superstar NFL wide receivers have generated plenty of chatter this offseason. Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys are all looking for new long-term deals in the short-term future.

This week, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that new contracts for all four of those game-changers "are likely to get done by camp, or at least the regular season," with the caveat that "none of them wants to go first."

Indeed, the order in which they sign could impact who brings home more green. But these things are tough to predict.

Graziano was responding directly to a report from Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune that Thomas and the Saints "remain far apart, but both are motivated to get a deal done."

Meanwhile, sources with the Falcons told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the team is confident it'll extend Jones before camp.

Speaking as the Bengals were wrapping up their offseason program, Green called Cincinnati home and expressed his desire to remain in town "for a couple more years."

And earlier this offseason, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan—per Pro Football Talk—that the team was involved in "active discussions" with Cooper. However, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported more recently that the three-time Pro Bowler's contract demands were "shockingly high."

That won't stop us from making some predictions as to the terms and dollars each contract will possess. Let's do some guesstimating.