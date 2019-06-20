Report: Pelicans Trade 4th Pick in NBA Draft to Hawks; ATL Wants De'Andre Hunter

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Atlanta Hawks won the 10th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly acquired the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft from the New Orleans Pelicans, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

New Orleans will receive four draft picks—Nos. 8, 17 and 35 in this draft and a protected first-round pick (via Cleveland) in 2020—while Atlanta will also get the No. 57 pick, a future second-rounder and veteran forward Solomon Hill.

Per Wojnarowski, the Hawks are targeting De'Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick.

The Pelicans received the fourth pick over the weekend as part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

New Orleans now has a chance to acquire more young talent while also clearing Hill's $12.8 million salary for 2019-20 off the books.

Depending on who falls, the Pelicans can still got a top talent like Jarrett Culver, Coby White or Cam Reddish at No. 8.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were aggressive to get the fourth pick knowing how the top three selections will shake out:

If Atlanta does select Hunter, it would have quality young players across positions 1-4. The Virginia product could slot in next to Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins in the starting lineup next season.

Hunter's defensive ability will also be extremely valuable on a squad that allowed the most points per game in the NBA last season.

The Hawks are reportedly considering Reddish at No. 8 as well, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

With Atlanta also holding onto the No. 10 pick it acquired from Dallas last season, it has a chance to make a lot of noise in this draft.

Related

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tonight's draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tonight's draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    ⏰ Knicks work out Coby White 🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First three picks revealed?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    ⏰ Knicks work out Coby White 🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First three picks revealed?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report