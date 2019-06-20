NBA Draft Picks 2019: List of Results, Grades and Analysis

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft—a day when young hoopers accomplished their dreams of reaching the big league, and teams sent veterans to new homes.

The selection process started with two near-locks Thursday evening. With the No. 1 overall pick, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson, and the Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant at No. 2.

The New York Knicks likely had options but went with the best player available in RJ Barrett. Did they make the right move? How does coveted guard Darius Garland fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Which team grabbed the biggest steal in the class? We'll analyze and grade every pick for this year's draft.

1. New Orleans Pelicans: F Zion Williamson, Duke

As expected, the Pelicans took Williamson, who will become this franchise's new centerpiece after the Anthony Davis era ended via trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williamson brings more flare and flash to the court than Davis with his high-rising dunks and speed running the open floor. Head coach Alvin Gentry can exercise position versatility with the 6'7", 285-pound forward—specifically small-ball lineups and defensive switches.

Williamson will need to continue working on his jump shot to reach a transcendent level, but he already brings enough production on both ends of the court to provide an immediate impact. The men's college hoops star out of Duke may not become a consistent three-pointer shooter but displays great touch to knock down shots inside the arc.

Grade: A

2. Memphis Grizzlies: G Ja Morant, Murray State

The Grizzlies agreed to trade guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz Wednesday, which indicated Morant would land in this spot. No surprise here; the club went with the dynamic guard.

Morant rose through the ranks with an impressive year at Murray State, averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 10 assists through the 2018-19 campaign. He's decisive with possession whether on the move to score or breaking down defenses to create for his teammates.

As a plus, Morant isn't afraid to draw contact for extra scoring opportunities at the free-throw line. Last year, he attempted 8.2 shots at the charity stripe per contest and converted 81 percent. If the 19-year-old cuts down on turnovers, the Grizzlies will have a lead playmaker with great efficiency.

Grade: A

3. New York Knicks: F RJ Barrett, Duke

The Knicks inject an aggressive scorer into the lineup with Barrett. He's a locomotive when driving to the hoop and finishes strong after leaving his feet. The Duke star averaged 22.6 points per game, consistently challenging interior defenders. The 19-year needs to improve his free-throw percentage to take full advantage of his fearless style.

Barrett isn't the most efficient shooter from deep, but he displayed range during the last campaign, scoring on 73 out of 237 shots from three-point territory. The physically-gifted forward plays well with the ball in his possession, oftentimes creating space for a drive or dishing off to teammates. He averaged 4.3 assists per contest with the Blue Devils.

When head coach David Fizdale took the head-coaching job with the Knicks, he wanted toughness on the wings. Barrett certainly fits the bill, but he must pick up his defensive intensity.

Grade: A-

4. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers): F De'Andre Hunter

Shortly before the draft, the Hawks traded pick Nos. 8, 17 and 35 to slide into the fourth slot. Team brass selected De'Andre Hunter, the 2018-19 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, to add resistance on the wing.

Hunter didn't rack up a ton of steals or blocks on the collegiate level, but he's discipline in movement, staying in front of ball-handlers and using his length to alter shots. Don't underestimate the Virginia product's potential to develop on the offensive end, the 6'7" forward knocked down 46 of his 105 three-point attempts last year.

Grade: B

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Darius Garland

The Cavaliers picked up Darius Garland to pair with Collin Sexton in the backcourt. He's a confident shooter who recently developed his passing skills. The 19-year-old suffered a torn meniscus five games into his freshman season at Vanderbilt but displayed top-notch shooting ability with range.

Garland can play on or off the ball—his outside scoring should complement Sexton's aggressive penetrating style. The former Commodore will provide instant offense for a team that ranked 29th in points last season (104.5).

Grade: A

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Phoenix): G Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver comes into a league with a versatile skill set; he can defend both guard positions and smaller forwards. The Texas Tech product averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists through the 2018-19 campaign.

The Timberwolves boost their backcourt with an off guard capable of handling the ball and challenging a prolific scorer on the opposing squad. Culver doesn't have a consistent long-distance shot, but he's shown the potential to improve in that area on the pro level.

Grade: A-

7. Chicago Bulls: G Coby White

At 6'3", 191 pounds, Coby White will become a handful for defenders because he can dribble and drive and elevate for a good shot anywhere on the court. Last year, the talented guard averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.

The Bulls' decision to select White probably means Kris Dunn's tenure with the team may come to an end in the near future. White gives the starting five a more polished scoring threat.

Grade: A

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Atlanta): C Jaxson Hayes

The Pelicans add another big body in the frontcourt. Jaxson Hayes can protect the rim and reject the toughest penetrators at the basket. He averaged 2.2 blocks last season.

The Pelicans picked up center Jahlil Okafor's 2019-20 option, so Hayes doesn't have to play heavy minutes right away. Assuming he develops in a backup role, the Texas product could become more than a finisher a few feet away from the basket.

Grade: B+

9. Washington Wizards: F Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura possesses a smooth offensive skill set inside the arc. He's going to have immediate success catching the ball in the paint and using his frame to outmuscle defenders. The 6'8", 236-pounder could post a double-double on any given night.

On paper, Bobby Portis and Hachimura look like a solid combination in the frontcourt. The rookie doesn't have a long-range shot, but he'll rack up easy buckets with a solid distributor able to find him in the post.

Grade: B

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas): F Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish has all the tools to outplay his draft position. He's a 6'6", 207-pound forward with scoring versatility as a shooter and slasher to the basket. The Duke product must improve his efficiency; the youngster shot a spotty 36 percent from the floor last year.

Reddish's game may have struggled behind two stars at Duke, but he can spread his wings a bit on a rebuilding Hawks roster. Furthermore, he plays the passing lanes; defensive effort will allow him to see more minutes as a rookie.

Grade: B-

11. Phoenix Suns (via Minnesota Timberwolves): G Cameron Johnson

The Suns select a pure shooter; Cameron Johnson averaged 2.7 triples and shot 46 percent from beyond the arc during the 2018-19 campaign. Head coach Monty Williams can pair him with Devin Booker to form a prolific scoring duo or bring him into the fold off the bench.

At 6'7", 205 pounds, Johnson can play three different positions. Regardless, he's walking a bucket in any type of lineup.

Grade: B+

12. Charlotte Hornets: F PJ Washington

The Hornets add a physical presence on the wing. As a sophomore, Washington saw an improvement in his game on both ends of the court. He worked on his shot, sinking 33 three-pointers after recording five as a freshman. The 6'6", 230-pound forward also averaged 1.2 blocked shots.

Washington and Miles Bridges give the Hornets frontcourt an intriguing pair with similar play styles, but the former seems a little more advanced with his interior defense.

Grade: B

13. Miami Heat: G Tyler Herro

Herro didn't have a standout freshman year on the collegiate level, but he can take advantage of space as a shooter. The Kentucky product gained steam during the pre-draft process, and the Heat bought into his upside.

Off the ball, Herro flashes some quickness with the ability to cut toward the basket and finish. He'll pull up with an accurate floater when facing resistance.

Grade: B-

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento): G Romeo Langford

Romeo Langford dealt with a thumb injury, so his 27 percent shooting from three-point territory seems a bit misleading on the surface. Assuming he's over the hand ailment, Boston picked up a natural scorer who needs to show a little more decisiveness with the ball.

Langford will attack the basket when he sees an open lane and adds more points at the free-throw line. He averaged 6.1 attempts at the charity stripe and converted 72 percent at Indiana.

Grade: C+

15. Detroit Pistons: F Sekou Doumbouya

Sekou Doumbouya may not contribute on a large scale right away, but he's showed flashes of athleticism and ability to stretch the floor from the corners.

At 6'9", 230 pounds, Doumbouya will pose a major threat if he's able to pull up and knock down jumpers consistently. The Pistons have depth on the wing, which will allow the prospect from France ample time to develop into a consistent contributor.

Grade: C+

16. Orlando Magic: F Chuma Okeke

Chuma Okeke suffered a torn ACL in the Midwest Regional Final of the men's NCAA Tournament, but he suited up as arguably the best player on Auburn's roster before the injury. The former Tiger averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks last year.

When healthy, Okeke looks like a two-way player with the potential to improve his shooting range. He's worth the wait while on the mend.

Grade: B

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Brooklyn): G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker possesses tremendous upside—his scoring prowess could help him elevate above fellow 2019 draftees. As a sophomore at Virginia Tech, he displayed more court vision, averaging four assists per game.

Alexander-Walker could claim the sixth man spot off the bench and provide instant offense with a knack for creating opportunities for his teammates. When he shares the floor with Ball, the former Hokie should see good looks from all over the floor.

Grade: A

18. Indiana Pacers: C Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze fits into the modern big man category; he's not a stiff on the offensive end. The Pacers can use him at the 4 or 5 to complement Myles Turner in the frontcourt.

Bitadze can roll to the basket or pull up for a smooth jump shot in pick-and-roll situations. In recent action, he's established an accurate stroke from a distance. Defensively, the coaching staff must focus on his footwork, but the offense should come naturally for him.

Grade: A

19. San Antonio Spurs: F Luka Samanic

At 6'10, 227 pounds, Luka Samanic will catch your eye because he's a smooth athlete on the floor. He's also been a solid inside-outside scorer. Similar to Bitazdze, the Croatian flourishes in pick-and-roll situations.

More times than not, Samanic makes the right play whether it's a sharp pass or an uncontested shot. He may be a liability on the defensive end, though.

Grade: B-

20. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Clippers): F Matisse Thybulle

At some point in his career, Matisse Thybulle will put his name in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. In 2018, he averaged 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks as a constant irritant for ball-handlers.

Thybulle's scoring efficiency fluctuates, but he's going to earn early minutes because of his hustle and energy. If the Washington product refines his deep shooting, the 76ers will have a high-quality three-and-D asset on the wing.

Grade: B+

21. Memphis Grizzlies: F Brandon Clarke

Brandon Clarke isn't going to stretch a defense, but he rarely misses when he reaches his spots in the paint. Through two terms at San Jose State and one at Gonzaga, the physical forward converted on 64 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Clarke will earn his keep on the defensive end. He'll challenge, re-route scorers and block shots with consistency. Between him and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies won't allow many easy buckets.

Grade: B

22. Boston Celtics: F Grant Williams

Grant Williams brings an old-school style to the court. He's not a flashy scorer but plays within his offensive skill set inside the arc. The Tennessee product shot 52 percent from the floor through three terms.

Defensively, Williams competes on every possession; he blocked 160 shots during his collegiate career. At 6'6", 240 pounds, the hard-nosed forward should be able to handle assignments against 2s and 3s.

Grade: C

23. Oklahoma City (via Utah): F Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley will need time to expand his game and grow physically. He's 6'8", 208 pounds and decided to skip the collegiate experience to prepare for the pros. Coming out of Princeton High School in Ohio, he flashed a nose for the ball as a solid rebounder and athletic threat pushing toward the basket off the dribble.

Bazley will likely see time in the G-league before making an appearance for the Thunder.

Grade: D

24. Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia): Ty Jerome

The Suns added a combo guard who's a sharpshooter and a shrewd distributor. Last season, he averaged 5.5 assists and 2.1 triples, improving in both areas over the years.

Jerome will come off the bench as a potential sixth man capable of running an offensive without a pass-first guard on the floor.

Grade: B

25. Portland Trail Blazers: F Nassir Little

Here's the potential steal of the draft. Many analysts thought Nassir Little would hear his name called within the lottery picks, but he falls to the Blazers at No. 25.

Little only averaged 18.2 minutes per game on the collegiate level, but he found his way toward the end of last season. The North Carolina product must continue to extend his shooting range. The Blazers can plug him into the second unit and watch his growth.

Right out of college, Little can defend 2s,3s and small 4s with active hands. If he finds his stroke, expect him to see major strides.

Grade: B+

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston): F Dylan Windler

Although he's a small-school prospect out of Belmont, Dylan Windler refined his game over four years and looks like a complete player. He's a decent perimeter defender and versatile scorer.

As a senior, he averaged a team-leading 21.3 points per game with three triples while converting on 54 percent of his shot attempts. If he carries over that production, the Cavaliers have a possible surprise starter at small forward.

Grade: A-

27. Los Angeles Clippers (via Denver): F Mfiondu Kabengele

The Clippers land a rising prospect out of Florida State. Mfiondu Kabengele will bolster the club's frontcourt with a propensity to swat shots close to the basket. He needs work on his rebounding skill. On an encouraging note, the former Seminole has shown the ability to shoot over defenders outside the painted area.

Grade: C

28. Golden State Warriors: G Jordan Poole

The Warriors may not have Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson, even if they re-sign, because of Achilles and ACL injuries. Jordan Poole could compensate for the club's shooting needs. He registered 115 triples in two terms at Michigan as a consistent threat to catch and release.

Grade: B

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): F Keldon Johnson

The Spurs select a high-value pick at No. 29. Keldon Johnson can defend multiple positions, but he must tone down his aggressive play to avoid foul trouble in certain situations. Naturally, the Kentucky product will drive to the hoop, but the former Wildcat can pick up a functional jump shot on the pro level.

Grade: B+

30. Detroit Pistons (via Milwaukee): G Kevin Porter Jr.

With the final pick in the first round, the Bucks take a decent collegiate scorer with upside. Kevin Porter Jr. converted on 47 percent of his shots at USC. He's not a late first-round steal, but the former Trojan can provide a spark off the bench.

Grade: C