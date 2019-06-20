Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Thursday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III campaign continued on Day 4 as undefeated Jamaica beat Cuba 2-1 to keep up their winning start to the competition in Pool B.

Jamaica now lead their group outright and are the only nation out of the 11 contenders to have won four matches.

Also in Pool B, Bermuda edged Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 to finally get a win on the board and jump off the mark after they handed Cuba their second loss of the tournament.

Puerto Rico and the Bahamas each triumphed to take their second victories of the competition and improve their standing in Pool A, though Costa Rica remain the leaders despite not featuring Thursday.

Thursday's Group 3 Results

Bermuda 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

(BER) Gavin Manders bt. Akiel Duke: 6-3, 6-3

(BER) Neal Towlson bt. Richard Chung: 6-3, 6-4

(TTO) Ariel Duke/Nabeel Mohammed bt. Gavin Manders/Taric Simons: 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Jamaica 2-1 Cuba

(JAM) Jacob Bicknell bt. Osviel Turino: 6-4, 6-3

(JAM) Rowland Phillips bt. Osmel Rivera Granja: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

(CUB) Yoan Perez/Osmel Rivera Granja bt. Dominic Pagon/Dimitri Bird: 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Panama 2-1 Honduras

(PAN) Jose Gilbert Gomez bt. Alejandro Obando: 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-4

(PAN) Marcelo Rodriguez bt. Keny Turcios: 7-5, 6-3

(HON) Keny Turcios/Gabriel Zuniga Mendoza vs. Marcelo Rodriguez/Luis Gomez: 7-6 (5), 6-1

Puerto Rico 3-0 Antigua and Barbuda

(PRC) Ignacio Garcia bt. Kyle Joseph: 6-0, 6-2

(PRC) Quinton Vega bt. Jody Maginley: 6-3, 6-1

(PRC) Sebastian Arcila/Quinton Vega bt. Carlton Bedminster/Jody Maginley: 6-2, 1-0 (Retired)

Bahamas 2-1 United States Virgin Islands

(BAH) Philip Major bt. Russell Armstrong: 6-0, 6-2

(BAH) Baker Newman bt. Tomas del Olmo: 6-2, 6-0

(USV) Kristepher Elien/Nicholas Bass bt. Donte Armbrister/Justin Lunn: 6-3, 7-5



Visit the official Davis Cup website to see the full draw.

Friday Fixtures

Pool A

Costa Rica vs. United States Virgin Islands

Bahamas vs. Puerto Rico

Pool B

Cuba vs. Bermuda

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Recap

Rowland Phillips and Jacob Bicknell have enjoyed different form thus far during the Americas campaign, with the latter losing each of his first two singles matches in three sets while the former won both his in two.

The tables turned somewhat on Day 4 as Bicknell was quick off the mark in his meeting with Cuba's Osviel Turino and emerged a 6-4, 6-3 victor. Phillips required three sets to beat Osmel Rivera Granja.



Puerto Rico finished with the only one-sided result of the day and thrashed Antigua & Barbuda 3-0, putting the Central Americans back in contention with a 2-1 record overall.

The same can't be said for Bermuda despite finally getting their first 2019 Davis Cup win on the board. Gavin Manders and Neal Towlson beat Akiel Duke and Richard Chung, respectively, although the result could ultimately count for little considering Trinidad and Tobago were also without a win.

Honduras were one of three unbeaten teams coming into their clash against Panama, but back-to-back singles wins for Jose Gilbert Gomez and Marcelo Rodriguez ensured that record ended Thursday.

Alejandro Obando put up a stern fight against Gomez but eventually succumbed 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-4, while Rodriguez beat Keny Turcios in straight sets to complete his fifth win from six matches this tournament.

Players will return for the penultimate day of this phase of the competition Friday, with tensions building towards the battle between Honduras and Jamaica in particular.