NFL Might Only Keep Pass Interference Review Changes for 2019-20 Season

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The NFL is allowing reviews on pass interference calls and non-calls starting in the 2019 season, though it may not extend beyond that.

According to the NFL Football Operations, the league's competition committee voted to only enact the changes for next season, meaning it could be a one-and-done rule change based upon its positive or negative effect.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.