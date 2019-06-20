NFL Might Only Keep Pass Interference Review Changes for 2019-20 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Referee Walt Anderson (66) signals from the field during an NFC wild-card NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks ad Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The NFL is allowing reviews on pass interference calls and non-calls starting in the 2019 season, though it may not extend beyond that. 

According to the NFL Football Operations, the league's competition committee voted to only enact the changes for next season, meaning it could be a one-and-done rule change based upon its positive or negative effect.

      

