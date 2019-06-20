NFL Might Only Keep Pass Interference Review Changes for 2019-20 Season

NFL Might Only Keep Pass Interference Review Changes for 2019-20 SeasonJune 20, 2019
Roger Steinman/Associated Press
The NFL is allowing reviews on pass interference calls and non-calls starting in the 2019 season, though it may not extend beyond that.
According to the NFL Football Operations, the league's competition committee voted to only enact the changes for next season, meaning it could be a one-and-done rule change based upon its positive or negative effect.
NFL Football Operations @NFLFootballOps
The @NFL Competition Committee today unanimously recommended the rule approved in March for instant replay of pass interference remain in effect for the 2019 season only. https://t.co/fM9XK2kuFk
