Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets May Stop Pursuing PG Without Kevin Durant Commitment

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

NBA free agency is centered around a player's power to decide his own future, but it's still a two-way street.

Reports are piling on top of each other saying that Kyrie Irving is set on signing with the Brooklyn Nets as an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, the New York Post's Brian Lewis added a plot twist Wednesday night:

"The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured [Kevin] Durant with him.

Other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston. If the Nets do the same, it would mean keeping [D'Angelo] Russell, who is a younger and cheaper option as a restricted free agent."

The New York Daily News' Anthony Puccio reported June 10—the same date Durant went down with a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals—that the Nets are "shooting for the big prize" in pairing Durant and Irving.

Lewis' new report insinuates that Brooklyn's endgame hasn't changed after Durant's devastating injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.