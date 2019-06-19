Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck Lead NFL MVP 2019 Odds

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

After winning the 2018 NFL MVP award in his first season as starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win the award next season.

Mahomes (+350) currently owns the best odds at Caesars Palace, with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (+550) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (+600) not far behind:

None of the names on that list should come as a surprise—especially considering they all play under center.

Mahomes is coming off one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, let alone for a first-year starter. The 2017 10th overall pick completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record. He joined former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning as the only players in league history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

That record-setting performance helped Mahomes run away with the MVP award:

If he's going to repeat, he's going to have to stave off some formidable competition.

In 2017, Wentz appeared to be closing in on his first MVP award. In his second season in the NFL, he threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record through 13 games. However, a torn ACL in Week 14 ended his season—and cost him the MVP.

Wentz has to be viewed as a buyer beware pick for bettors, though, given his injury history. Not only did he suffer a serious knee injury two seasons ago, but he also missed the end of last season with a back injury.

Luck, meanwhile, used last season to prove he is still among the league's best. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns after missing the entire 2017 campaign due to a shoulder injury.

Of course, it would be foolish to count out the New England Patriots' Tom Brady (three-time winner) and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (two-time winner). As long as they are healthy, they figure to play at an MVP level until further notice.

History indicates quarterbacks are the most likely to win the MVP award. Signal-callers have won in each of the last six seasons and 11 of the last 12. Then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is the only non-quarterback to win during that span, as he came up eight yards shy of the single-season rushing record (2,105) in 2012.