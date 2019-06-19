Women's PGA Championship 2019: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sung Hyun Park will look to defend her KPMG Women's PGA Championship starting on Thursday, but she must defeat a loaded field that includes tournament favorite Lexi Thompson, 2019 U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 and ANA Inspiration victor Jin Young Ko.

Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota will host the third LPGA major of the season, and here's a look at all the relevant information leading into the first round.

You can find notable tee times, dates, the television schedule, prize money, odds and brief write-ups on the top contenders below.

Notable Tee Times

Lexi Thompson (Round 1): 9:08 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Brooke M. Henderson (Round 1): 8:57 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Jeongeun Lee6 (Round 1): 8:35 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Jin Young Ko (Round 1): 2:44 p.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Minjee Lee (Round 1): 9:19 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

So Yeon Ryu (Round 1): 9:30 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Nasa Hataoka (Round 1): 8:46 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Ariya Jutanugarn (Round 1): 9:08 a.m. ET from Hole No. 10

Carlota Ciganda (Round 1): 1:49 p.m. ET from Hole No. 1

Sung Hyun Park (Round 1): 2:33 p.m. ET from Hole No. 1

All tee times can be found on LPGA.com.

TV Schedule

Thursday, June 20: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 21: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 22: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 23: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

LPGA Prize Money

Purse: $3,850,000

Odds (Top 10)

Lexi Thompson: 10-1

Brooke M. Henderson: 11-1

Jeongeun Lee6: 11-1

Jin Young Ko: 13-1

Minjee Lee: 14-1

So Yeon Ryu: 18-1

Nasa Hataoka: 20-1

Ariya Jutanugarn: 22-1

Carlota Ciganda: 25-1

Sung Hyun Park: 28-1

Odds via sportsbook.ag.

Contenders

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson is the owner of 10 LPGA Tour wins and 14 top-10 finishes at majors since the beginning of the 2013 season. She's coming into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in great form having won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on June 9 and finishing second at the Meijer LPGA Classic one week later. Thompson also registered a third-place mark at ANA Inspiration and a second-place tie at the U.S. Women's Open.

Brooke M. Henderson

The 2016 LPGA Championship winner is arriving to Minnesota off a Meijer LPGA Classic victory where she outlasted four players who finished one stroke behind her, including Thompson. A two-time LPGA Tour winner this year thanks to her Lotte Championship victory, Henderson comes into Hazeltine in excellent form. She also has little difficulty at majors, finishing 10th or better eight times since 2015.

Jeongeun Lee6



Jeongeun Lee6 didn't waste much time announcing her full-time presence on the LPGA Tour scene when she won the U.S. Women's Open, her first LPGA title.

Lee isn't a typical KPGA Tour rookie, of course. She won six times on the LPGA of Korea Tour before switching over. She also finished sixth at the ANA Inspiration and is 11-of-11 in cuts made this year.

Jin Young Ko

The 2019 ANA Inspiration winner has broken through on the major scene after not finishing top 10 in any of the big five from 2016-2018. That's a distant memory at this point, as Ko beat the ANA Inspiration field by three strokes and also took down the Bank of Hope Founders Cup two weeks prior.

The 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year has made 36 of 37 LPGA Tour cuts.

Minjee Lee

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Minjee Lee take down her first major win at Hazeltine. Simply put, she has five top-10 finishes and comfortably won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open by four strokes.

Lee hasn't encountered the major success that others have enjoyed, but she's also made 19 of 20 cuts since the 2016 Women's PGA Championship. The No. 2 women's golfer in the world is someone to watch.

So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu's major record is simply remarkable: 13 top-five finishes since 2013, six top-twos and two victories at the 2011 U.S. Women's Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration. She's also garnered five top-three finishes at majors since the beginning of 2017. Ryu can't be counted out on that resume alone.

Nasa Hataoka

The 20-year-old has already won three times on the LPGA Tour, with her most recent victory occurring at the Kia Classic in March. She beat a tough field by three strokes and showcased the potential to dominate the LPGA Tour for years.

The number of victories could easily be five, but Hataoka lost two playoffs, one occurring at last year's LPGA Championship. She'll look to take the next step at Hazeltine. If not, her first major win can't be far off.

Ariya Jutanugarn

The two-time major winner won the 2016 Women's British Open and the 2018 U.S Women's Open. Four major cuts lie between those two results, but she also finished top 10 in 15 majors from 2016-2018.

The LPGA Tour Player of the Year and money leader for 2016 and 2018 is somehow just seventh on the odds ledger, so value is there for bettors.

Carlota Ciganda

A two-time tour winner in 2016, Carlota Ciganda hasn't been able to finish first since. She also hasn't fared well at the LPGA Championship, finishing no better than 13th since 2013.

Still, Ciganda has four top-six finishes in 2019, so she could be knocking on the door for her next victory.

Sung Hyun Park

Park won last year's LPGA Championship after winning a three-woman playoff following a 10-under finish. She'll hope to have a less nerve-wracking win this time around, but Park is as cool under pressure as anyone on tour: Her six victories have all come via playoff or one or two strokes.

Aside from the aforementioned LPGA title, Park also took down the 2017 U.S. Open. She's won six LPGA Tour events and 10 more on the LPGA Tour of Korea.