Report: Manchester City to Meet Rodri's €70M Atletico Madrid Release Clause

Manchester City will reportedly meet the €70 million (£62.5 million) release clause in the contract of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri with a view to signing the player.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal was close to being done on Tuesday, with the Premier League winners ready to spend big to secure the Spain international:

On Instagram, Romano added that Atletico have already lined up a replacement for Rodri in the form of Real Madrid playmaker Marcos Llorente.

It was reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday that Rodri has informed Atletico he wants to leave the club to join City, just one year on from making the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano from Villarreal.

The report noted Rodri is "City's top midfield target." German champions Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old.

City appear to be the front-runners to secure his signature, though, and given the success the team has enjoyed under manager Pep Guardiola, it would be no surprise if the player was keen to join the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Per Scouted Football, if City get this deal over the line, they will be landing a multifaceted footballer:

Rodri caught the eye for Villarreal during the 2017-18 season, earning a switch to Atletico. Despite the fierce competition for places in midfield at the Wanda Metropolitano, the youngster was able to cement a place at the hub of the team, starting in 32 of Atletico's 38 top-flight matches.

Under Atletico manager Diego Simeone, there was a lot of defensive responsibility put on Rodri, as he was often the main shield to the team's back four. These figures show he excelled in turning possession over for his side:

However, he also showcased his quality in possession, with Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague referencing comparisons to Barcelona's deep-lying midfielder Sergio Busquets:

At City, Rodri will likely vie with Fernandinho for the position in front of the City back four. It's a role in which the 34-year-old Brazilian has thrived down the years, although there's no natural cover for him in the squad.

Rodri would not only provide depth and competition, but he would also allow Guardiola to preserve Fernandinho's condition throughout the campaign.

Spanish football journalist Andrew Gaffney thinks City will be making another savvy acquisition:

The deep-midfield berth was one area in Guardiola's squad where there was a distinct lack of depth. Should they get a deal for Rodri over the line, City will be seeking a third Premier League title in succession with what appears to be a complete set of players.

The transition to City may not be totally straightforward for Rodri, as they play a completely different style of football to Atletico. However, with his technical quality and on-field intelligence, it would be a surprise if he didn't adapt quickly to life in the English game.