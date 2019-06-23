Roman Reigns Overcomes Shane McMahon to Beat Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 35 rematch at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday night.

Shane McMahon did his best to thwart The Big Dog, though. He broke up a pinfall attempt before hitting Coast to Coast, and he forcibly removed the referee from the ring with Reigns on the verge of victory.

However, all of his interference wasn't enough to keep Reigns down.

Eventually, the former universal champion delivered a Superman punch to McIntyre and threw McMahon over the top rope and onto the floor. With Shane-O-Mac finally out of the equation, Reigns hit The Scottish Psychopath with a spear for the win.

The revival of Reigns' feud with McIntyre was born from his recent issues with McMahon, who has begun to surround himself with as many bodies as possible in an effort to avoid one-on-one confrontations with The Big Dog.

Along with McIntyre, Shane-O-Mac has enlisted the services of Elias, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to hold The Big Dog at bay.

McIntyre has been at the forefront, though, and that was especially clear at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7. At that event, Reigns lost to McMahon because the Scot interfered and hit him with a Claymore Kick while the referee had his back turned.

The loss to McMahon clearly bothered Reigns, and he made it his goal to get revenge in the form of beating McIntyre at Stomping Grounds.

Sunday's match marked the second singles pay-per-view between the pair in just over two months, as they previously clashed at WrestleMania in what was Reigns' first singles match since returning from leukemia treatment.

The Big Dog was victorious in that contest, but his progress toward the title scene has been halted due to the efforts of McMahon and his cronies.

Ever since Reigns interrupted Elias and Vince McMahon on the Superstar Shake-up edition of SmackDown Live and laid out the WWE chairman with a Superman Punch, he has been a marked man and has essentially found himself on an island against a group of capable performers.

On the go-home episode of Raw prior to Stomping Grounds, McIntyre mentioned Reigns' children, and that didn't sit well with The Big Dog, as he put the Scot through a table and laid a beating on Shane-O-Mac as well.

Reigns had a chance to get further revenge and perhaps position himself for a rematch against McMahon with a win over McIntyre, and he came through at Stomping Grounds in impressive fashion.

