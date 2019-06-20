1 Big Regret Each NFL Team Should Have This OffseasonJune 20, 2019
1 Big Regret Each NFL Team Should Have This Offseason
We're still more than two months away from the start of the 2019 NFL season. While there are still offseason moves that could happen, most of the significant decisions have already been made. As is always the case, not all of these moves are going to be home runs.
Every single year, teams look back and lament some of the moves they made during the offseason, whether it was overpaying a free agent, trading away a key contributor or passing on a quality prospect in the draft.
While we're not blessed with the gift of future sight, we can predict which developments teams are most likely to regret, and why. So what aspect of the 2019 offseason is your team most likely to regret in December? Let's take a look.
Arizona Cardinals: Not Investing More into the Tight End Position
It certainly feels like the Arizona Cardinals decided to take quarterback Kyler Murray long before the 2019 draft. Even if they hadn't, they would be going into the season with second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen, so either way, Arizona would have a young quarterback this season. And what's one of the best tools to help a young quarterback develop? A top-tier receiving tight end.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals do not have a premier tight end on their roster. Ricky Seals-Jones returns after a mediocre 343-yard campaign, and Arizona added Charles Clay and Maxx Williams during the offseason.
Clay, who had just 184 yards in 13 games last season, seems to be past his prime. Williams, meanwhile, never lived up to his status as a second-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens. Neither appears poised to have a significant impact on the position this season.
Arizona didn't sign a Jared Cook or even a Jesse James in free agency, instead settling for a lower tier of tight end. This could come back to bite the Cardinals if Murray struggles to find a safety valve.
Atlanta Falcons: Letting Tevin Coleman Leave in Free Agency
With starting running back Devonta Freeman limited to just two games, Tevin Coleman took over the starting job for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He proved perfectly capable, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and amassing 1,076 total yards.
Naturally, the Falcons allowed him to walk in free agency.
Presumably, Freeman will be healthy in 2019, and the absence of Coleman won't be a major issue. However, even as a complement to Freeman, Coleman has been a valuable member of Atlanta's backfield; he had more than 900 combined rushing and receiving yards in both 2016 and 2017, when Freeman played 16 and 14 games, respectively.
Ito Smith likely takes over Coleman's role as the No. 2 back, but he still has a lot to prove. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in 2018, though he did contribute 27 receptions.
The Falcons are likely to miss Coleman even if Freeman does remain healthy for the bulk of the regular season. If he doesn't, they'll really regret letting Coleman go.
Baltimore Ravens: Losing Both Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith
One can certainly argue that it was time for the Baltimore Ravens to part with pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. After all, he is 36 years old and is no longer the elite defender he once was. However, allowing both Suggs and Za'Darius Smith to leave in free agency is a potentially regrettable misstep for the Ravens.
Smith and Suggs were responsible for 15.5 of Baltimore's 43 sacks in 2018, and that kind of production will be difficult to replace.
Baltimore did draft edge-rusher Jaylon Ferguson in the third round to bolster the pass rush. However, Ferguson is a small-school prospect out of Louisiana Tech who will likely face a steep learning curve in his rookie season.
If the loss of Suggs and Smith causes a notable dip in quarterback pressure, it's going to cause big problems for a team that wants to win by running the ball and playing disruptive defense.
Buffalo Bills: Retaining LeSean McCoy
Running back LeSean McCoy is set to count for more than $9 million against the Buffalo Bills' salary cap in 2019. Releasing him would save Buffalo more than $6 million, but it appears McCoy will be a significant part of the offense again this season.
"LeSean McCoy is still here and he's still the starter," general manager Brandon Beane said, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.
The question is, why? Not only is McCoy an expensive option, but he's also clearly lost a step as a runner. He averaged a mere 3.2 yards per carry in 2018, and his longest run of the season was 28 yards—a career low.
In addition, the Bills added T.J. Yeldon and Frank Gore in free agency. They also drafted Devin Singletary in Round 3. The Bills don't need McCoy in their backfield and, at least from a financial standpoint, they're likely to regret keeping him around at his current price tag.
Carolina Panthers: Not Adding Veteran Insurance for Cam Newton
Earlier in June, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was cleared to throw in minicamp on a limited basis. That's great news for the former NFL MVP, who is coming off of shoulder surgery. However, it doesn't mean he will be at 100 percent in the regular season or that he'll be the same quarterback he was before suffering the injury in the first place.
If Newton is closer to the quarterback he was late in the 2018 season, that will be a big problem for the Panthers. He was not effective as a downfield passer, which severely limited what the Panthers were able to do offensively.
If Newton isn't back to 100 percent, Carolina is going to regret not adding veteran insurance at the quarterback position. The current options behind Newton are rookie Will Grier, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke. Allen and Heinicke have just two professional starts between them.
There were seasoned vets like Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick available in free agency, but the Panthers didn't pounce. This means Carolina will be forced to lean on an unproven signal-caller if Newton struggles or misses significant playing time in 2019.
Chicago Bears: Allowing Adrian Amos to Join the Rival Packers
Adrian Amos was one of the best safeties in the NFL last season—Pro Football Focus ranked him eighth overall at the position. But the Chicago Bears allowed him to walk in free agency, and worse yet, they watched as Amos signed with the rival Green Bay Packers.
This is a decision the Bears could regret for the next several seasons.
Amos is an elite talent, and re-signing him wouldn't have crippled the team. Yes, his four-year, $36 million deal with the Packers is significant, but it isn't outlandish. It's nearly $5 million less per season than the Ravens will pay Earl Thomas—and Amos is four years younger.
The Bears did sign former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to replace Amos. However, both the Packers and the Washington Redskins have allowed Clinton-Dix to walk over the past two years, so it's entirely fair to wonder if he can be a long-term solution at safety. Amos almost certainly would have been, but the Bears let him go to a team they'll face twice a season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Giving Bobby Hart a New Three-Year Deal
In one of the most head-scratching moves of the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals gave offensive tackle Bobby Hart a new three-year, $16.2 million contract.
Hart was serviceable for stretches at right tackle. However, he wasn't a quality starter—Pro Football Focus ranked him 69th among tackles—and he had a penchant for penalties. Hart had 12 penalties called against him in 2018, second-most among all offensive linemen.
On top of the fact that Hart is a mediocre player at best, he probably won't even start in 2019. The Bengals used their first-round selection on former Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who will likely begin his career in front of Hart on the right side.
For a franchise that has traditionally been cheap in free agency, giving $16 million to a backup right tackle is a questionable move the team will likely regret.
Cleveland Browns: Trading Away Kevin Zeitler
Since the trade for Olivier Vernon was eventually rolled into the same trade for Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns may not have big regrets about trading away guard Kevin Zeitler. Unless, that is, Cleveland's offensive line fails to play at a high level.
Zeitler was originally part of a deal to acquire pass-rusher Vernon, which is something the Browns could easily come to regret. While Vernon is a quality player and can complement Myles Garrett on the defensive line, Zeitler is a premier guard—Pro Football Focus ranked him sixth overall at the position in 2018.
Zeitler will be replaced by former second-round pick Austin Corbett, who didn't see much playing time as a rookie. If the drop-off from Zeitler to Corbett is significant, it will make life more difficult for sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Developing Mayfield has to be the single biggest goal for the Browns in 2019. Adding Beckham gives the Oklahoma product more firepower, but losing Zeitler messes with the solid pass protection Mayfield enjoyed over the second half of last season.
Cleveland may ultimately regret not getting a deal for Beckham done that didn't involve the Vernon-Zeitler swap—especially if Mayfield is under constant interior pressure this season.
Dallas Cowboys: Waiting to Get Dak Prescott's Next Deal Done
The Dallas Cowboys want to get quarterback Dak Prescott under contract, but they don't want to make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
"If we can talk them into not maxing out, doing well, but not maxed, that allows us to have other good football players around them," executive vice president Stephen Jones said in May, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
Here's the problem with Dallas waiting to do a deal: The price of quarterbacks is only going up.
Russell Wilson signed a contract extension in April that will pay him an average of $35 million per year. Carson Wentz recently signed an extension that will pay him $32 million per year. That's slightly less than Wilson, but Wentz only has three seasons under his belt, the same as Prescott.
So Wentz's deal likely becomes the starting point for Prescott in negotiations. While a similar deal may not be "maxing out" Prescott's earning potential, it's still going to cost the Cowboys a pretty penny.
Had Dallas moved quickly to get a deal done, they may have been able to work a contract similar to the four-year, $88 million deal Nick Foles signed in free agency. Now, the Cowboys will likely have to give Prescott something far closer to what Wilson—the highest-paid player in terms of average yearly salary—is going to get over the next half-decade.
Denver Broncos: Giving Ja'Wuan James $32 Million Guaranteed
The Denver Broncos got themselves a new right tackle in the form of former Miami Dolphins starter Ja'Wuan James this offseason. To secure James' services, Denver dished out a contract worth $51 million over four years, with $32 million of that guaranteed.
That's an awful lot of money to invest in a right tackle, especially one who has been closer to average than elite during his professional career.
James has never been a Pro Bowler. He's also struggled with injuries during his time in Miami, missing 18 games in five seasons, and while he's been good at times, he's rarely been great. Pro Football Focus ranked James 34th overall among tackles for 2018.
James' cap hit of $8 million in 2019 is certainly reasonable. However, he's scheduled to count for at least $13 million against the cap over the next three seasons, and that could have a regrettable impact on Denver's future free-agency plans.
Detroit Lions: Giving Jesse James a $22.6 Million Deal
As previously mentioned, Jesse James was one of the better tight end options in free agency this season. However, it still feels like the Detroit Lions massively overpaid to acquire him, handing him a four-year, $22.6 million deal that includes $10.5 million guaranteed.
If James were a premier receiving threat, this wouldn't seem like such a regrettable contract. However, he has never had more than 423 yards receiving in a single season and has just nine career touchdowns in four seasons.
Adding to the probability the Lions will regret giving James so much money is the fact that they then used the eighth overall selection on Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson in the draft. That means James will be, at best, the second option at the position moving forward.
Moving on from James after the 2019 season isn't a financially feasible move, as he'll still be owed more than $8 million in dead money—roughly $3 million more than he'll count against the cap in 2020. Therefore, the Lions are likely stuck with James for at least the next two seasons, and they may see little in return for their investment during that span.
Green Bay Packers: Giving Za'Darius Smith a $66 Million Deal
As previously mentioned, the loss of Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs could come back to haunt the Ravens. But losing Smith could be a huge gain for the Green Bay Packers, who added him in free agency.
Yet, the Packers could still regret giving Smith the kind of money they did: He got a massive four-year, $66 million deal that will pay him $25 million in his first two seasons in Green Bay. That is a ton of cash for a player with one strong pass-rushing season on his resume.
While Smith did rack up 8.5 sacks in 2018, he had a mere 10.0 sacks the three previous seasons combined. Even if he continues to produce eight to nine sacks per season moving forward, the Packers are likely to regret owing him a whopping $20.75 million in 2021.
There's a good chance Smith's ceiling with the Packers is in that aforementioned range too. Green Bay also brought in Preston Smith and drafted Rashan Gary to be part of the pass-rushing rotation.
Houston Texans: Letting Kareem Jackson Walk in Free Agency
Defensive back Kareem Jackson had been a mainstay in the Houston Texans secondary for nearly a decade but was allowed to walk in free agency without so much as a competing offer.
"They didn't even approach me with an offer or any type of deal," Jackson said, per Mark Berman of Fox 26. "Obviously, they didn't want me back."
Houston could come to regret that.
Sure, Jackson is 31 years old, but he's still an extremely productive player. He started all 16 games in 2018, amassed 87 tackles and 17 passes defended and finished the season ranked 14th overall among cornerbacks, per PFF.
Houston brought in Bradley Roby to help replace Jackson in the secondary—though he'll likely play in the slot instead of on the outside—but they aren't saving much by making the swap. Roby is in on a one-year, $10 million contract, while Jackson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with Denver.
Indianapolis Colts: Giving Devin Funchess a $10 Million Deal
The Indianapolis Colts took a chance on former Panthers wideout Devin Funchess this offseason. The Colts aren't likely to regret giving him an opportunity. They could, however, end up regretting the $10 million deal they gave him for the coming season.
There are two factors here that play into the Funchess signing. The first is that he never established himself as a top receiving threat in Carolina. He had a strong season in 2017, with 840 yards and eight scores, but he regressed in 2018 with 549 yards and four touchdowns.
The second is that Funchess is a plodding, big-bodied receiver who plays more like a tight end—not surprising, considering he begin his career at Michigan as a tight end. However, the Colts already have a pair of quality tight ends in Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.
There's a strong chance Indianapolis is paying $10 million to fill an offensive role in the offense that it really doesn't need to fill. If they were determined to spend upward of $10 million on a receiver, a complementary No. 2 or slot wideout like Golden Tate or Adam Humphries would have made more sense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Not Adding a Proven Veteran Tight End
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Nick Foles to be their new quarterback this offseason. The hope is that he'll be a clear upgrade over former first-round pick Blake Bortles, who struggled with consistency through his Jaguars tenure.
However, the Jaguars may not have done enough to surround Foles with the talent he needs to succeed, particularly at tight end. They signed Geoff Swaim, who has 336 career receiving yards as a pro, and used a third-round pick on San Jose State's Josh Oliver. That's pretty much it.
Now, Foles may still be an upgrade with the talent he does have in Jacksonville, but the lack of an established tight end shouldn't be overlooked. He had Zach Ertz for each of his two playoff runs with the Philadelphia Eagles, and as the starter for the St. Louis Rams in 2015, Foles had Lance Kendricks and a pre-breakout Jared Cook.
Cook and Kendricks combined for a mediocre 726 receiving yards that season. Foles posted a passer rating of just 69.0. Coincidence? It's possible, but if the lack of a high-end TE does hold Foles back this season, the Jaguars are going to regret it.
Kansas City Chiefs: Not Investing More into the Receiver Position
The future of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unclear. On one hand, he is no longer the subject of an active investigation involving possible child abuse.
"It is not an active investigation," Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe said, per Laura Bauer and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we will evaluate."
On the other hand, an active investigation and/or criminal charges aren't required for the league to determine that Hill violated the personal-conduct policy. Hill could still face discipline from the NFL or from the Chiefs organization.
However, Kansas City did little to prepare for a possible suspension aside from drafting receiver Mecole Hardman in Round 2. This means if Hill is suspended, the Chiefs receiving corps will be led by a talented but raw rookie and the oft-injured Sammy Watkins, who has missed 15 games over the last three seasons.
If Hill does miss time, the Chiefs will likely regret not adding an experienced veteran to the mix.
Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article231538058.html#storylink=cpy
Los Angeles Chargers: Releasing Safety Jahleel Addae
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to keep most of their playoff-caliber defense intact this offseason. However, they did part with one valuable member, safety Jahleel Addae.
Now, the Chargers aren't exactly thin at the safety position. They have All-Pro Derwin James, Adrian Phillips, Rayshawn Jenkins and rookie Nasir Adderley. However, Addae has been a valuable player and a defensive leader since signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent back in 2013.
"Jahleel has been the consummate professional," head coach Anthony Lynn said when Addae was released, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "He's a leader in the locker room ... a high character individual, hard worker and a great mentor to a lot of the younger guys, especially the guys in the defensive backfield."
In 2017 and 2018, Addae started a combined 32 games, producing 118 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception. More than missing his production, though, Los Angeles could come to regret losing his leadership.
Los Angeles Rams: Letting Rodger Saffold Go in Free Agency
When you have a championship-caliber offensive line, it's usually best to do what you can to keep it in place. The Los Angeles Rams, however, allowed guard Rodger Saffold to walk in free agency, which is a decision the team could quickly regret.
Saffold started all 16 games for the Rams in 2018 and has missed just two games over the last three seasons. He finished last year ranked ninth overall among guards by Pro Football Focus. That kind of reliable, top-end production is going to be difficult to replace.
Financially, it would have been difficult for Los Angeles to retain Saffold, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. It was by no means impossible, though.
Los Angeles gave pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason to retain him. Fowler provided all of 2.0 sacks in eight games with the Rams last year, and it's fair to argue he's more replaceable than Saffold.
Miami Dolphins: Everything at the Quarterback Position
What are the Miami Dolphins' goals for the 2019 season? They're unclear, and they haven't become any clearer after the series of moves Miami has made at quarterback this offseason.
The Dolphins don't believe Ryan Tannehill is franchise-quarterback material, so they traded him. They at least believe Josh Rosen could be, so they traded a second-round pick during the draft to acquire him.
However, the Dolphins also brought in journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency and are holding a competition between him and Rosen this offseason. This all has the potential to backfire in numerous ways.
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Fitzpatrick is currently leading Rosen in the quarterback competition. If this continues, Fitzpatrick will likely be named the starter for Week 1 and—as he has a history of doing—he may play just well enough to hang on to the job for a long stretch of the season.
This could lead to the Dolphins a) not getting an extended look at Rosen to determine his future with the franchise, and b) winning too many games to have a shot at a top quarterback in next year's draft.
If Miami's goal is to tank for a quarterback in 2020, it shouldn't have traded for Rosen. If the goal is to see if Rosen can be their franchise quarterback, the Dolphins shouldn't be holding an open competition. They're doing both, however, and regrettably may not end up accomplishing either goal.
Minnesota Vikings: Losing Sheldon Richardson in Free Agency
The Minnesota Vikings may be fine along their defensive front with the tandem of Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen playing on the interior. Neither player, however, provides the kind of disruptive presence that Sheldon Richardson does.
Keeping Richardson around would have been financially difficult, of course. He signed a three-year, $37 million deal with the Browns in free agency. However, the Vikings could still regret letting him slip away.
Richardson amassed an impressive 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks from the defensive interior in 2018. That kind of production is difficult to find at the defensive tackle position, and Minnesota isn't likely to get it from Stephen, who was brought back after a season with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Vikings may have been forced to choose between Richardson and linebacker Anthony Barr, who got a five-year, $67.5 million deal to return. It's also fair to wonder if the Vikings overpaid to retain Barr, who is a Pro Bowl outside linebacker but not a regular contributor to the pass rush (just 13.5 sacks in five seasons).
New England Patriots: Missing out on Jared Cook
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the New England Patriots "aggressively" pursued free-agent tight end Jared Cook this offseason. Cook chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints, however, and missing out on him is something the Patriots could regret early and often this season.
In case you weren't aware, New England also lost star tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement this offseason. To fill the void, the Patriots signed Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson and brought back veteran Ben Watson after he spent eight seasons playing elsewhere.
Watson, though, will open the season on a four-game suspension for a PED violation.
None of these players will likely spark the offense the way Cook might have. He's coming off an 896-yard, six-touchdown season and would have slotted right into the receiving role vacated by Gronkowski. Alas, he'll play in the Big Easy instead.
New Orleans Saints: Letting Mark Ingram Go in Free Agency
Can Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray be an effective backfield duo for the Saints in 2019? Sure. Kamara is an elite talent, and Murray has been an effective starter when given the opportunity.
But the Saints still could regret letting Mark Ingram II go in free agency. Not only was Ingram the perfect inside-running complement to Kamara, but he was also a versatile back who filled a variety of roles for the Saints in recent years.
In 2017, Ingram racked up more than 1,100 yards on the ground while also hauling in 58 passes. In 12 games last season, he amassed 645 yards on the ground and added 170 yards on 21 receptions.
Considering Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens, it's hard to believe the Saints couldn't have made a competitive offer. Ingram is gone, though, and New Orleans must now try to milk his production out of Murray—who is a physical back but not the same kind of battering ram Ingram is.
Letting Ingram slip away could be something the Saints regret once the weather begins to turn in the winter.
New York Giants: Drafting Daniel Jones at Six
If Duke's Daniel Jones turns out to be a top-tier NFL quarterback, then it won't matter where the New York Giants drafted him. However, there's nothing to suggest that the Giants couldn't have waited until the 17th pick to select him instead of taking him sixth overall.
Why might New York come to regret over-drafting Jones? They passed on elite draft prospects like Josh Allen, Ed Oliver, T.J. Hockenson and Devin Bush to do so.
At 17, the Giants took former Clemson run-stopper Dexter Lawrence—and he could prove to be a fine player. However, the prospect of having a premier edge-rusher like Allen or a defensive difference-maker like Oliver or Bush and Jones is more enticing than what New York ended up with.
What makes the move even more regrettable is the fact that Giants fans are refusing to embrace it. The rookie was recently booed at Yankee Stadium when shown on the video board.
For better or worse, Jones is the future at quarterback in New York, but the Giants are likely to regret starting that future with the sixth pick in the draft.
New York Jets: Hiring Adam Gase as Head Coach
Look, Adam Gase could be the coach who finally leads the New York Jets back to respectability. If he is, then this article is going to look more than a little silly. However, there are warning signs that Gase is simply another retread hire who won't bring long-term success to the franchise.
The first warning sign is Gase's track record as a head coach. Yes, he's familiar with the AFC East, having coached the Dolphins for three years. However, his record in those three seasons was just 23-25, so it's not like the Jets are bringing a proven winner to the Big Apple.
The second red flag is that Gase already appears to be taking over the front office. Mike Maccagnan is out as general manager, and Gase's former colleague from Chicago, Joe Douglas, is in. While the organization isn't going to admit it, Gase already has a lot of power and essentially no experience building a winning roster.
And for those who believe that the supposed quarterback guru is going to turn Sam Darnold into an elite signal-caller, how did that work out with Ryan Tannehill? It didn't.
The Jets could have pushed for an up-and-coming candidate like Iowa State's Matt Campbell or Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but instead, they chose the "safer" option of the recently fired Gase. At this point, there's little to suggest that Gase's run with the Jets will be more successful than his time in Miami.
Oakland Raiders: Not Investing More into the Pass Rush
The Oakland Raiders used the fourth overall pick in the draft on Clemson edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell. While some argue that he was the wrong pick at four, the Raiders feel like they got the pass-rusher they wanted.
That's great, but it probably isn't enough.
Oakland produced a league-low 13 sacks as a team in 2018—a laughable number in today's pass-driven NFL. The Raiders added Ferrell and fourth-round edge-rusher Maxx Crosby and...that's it. Oakland didn't sign Justin Houston, and it didn't trade for Dee Ford or Frank Clark. It didn't even trade for Emmanuel Ogbah or sign risky free-agent prospect Ezekiel Ansah.
The Raiders are in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers and Joe Flacco. They cannot expect the addition of Ferrell to suddenly make their pass rush adequate in the AFC West. Not doing more to address this aspect of the defense is something Oakland is likely to regret during the regular season.
Philadelphia Eagles: Not Adding Veteran Insurance for Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz a new four-year, $128 million deal this offseason. It's fairly safe to say that the Eagles are confident in Wentz's ability to stay healthy moving forward.
Given Wentz's injury history, however, it's fair to wonder if Philadelphia should be so confident. Wentz ended the 2017 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL and finished last season sidelined with a back injury.
Banking on Wentz's health seems, on the surface at least, to be a notable risk. But the Eagles did nothing to protect themselves from another significant injury. They couldn't afford to keep Nick Foles, of course, but they could have pursued a cheaper veteran option like Tyrod Taylor or Teddy Bridgewater.
As things stand, a Wentz injury would result in the Eagles starting either Nate Sudfeld or Clayton Thorson at quarterback. Should that happen, it would most certainly be a regrettable development.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Not Bringing in More Competition at Kicker
Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers gave kicker Chris Boswell a four-year, $16.8 million contract extension. Boswell's performance the ensuing season was, well, not good.
Boswell missed seven field-goal attempts and five point-after tries, and some of his misses may well have cost the Steelers a place in the postseason—that Week 1 tie with the Browns loomed large for much of the year.
For now, the Steelers appear confident that Boswell will regain his Pro Bowl form.
"I'm of the mindset that he's the guy we had two years ago," special teams coach Danny Smith said, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Right now, that seems like what we got."
The Steelers could easily come to regret not bringing in veteran competition at kicker—if nothing else, to push Boswell in the offseason. The team did sign former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright as an undrafted free agent, but he likely has slim, if any, chances of unseating the veteran.
If Boswell does return to being one of the league's top kickers, then all is well. If he again costs Pittsburgh games, though, the Steelers will regret not replacing him this offseason.
San Francisco 49ers: Giving Kwon Alexander $54 Million Deal
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers' acquisition of linebacker Kwon Alexander is a great move. Alexander is a former Pro Bowler who racked up 380 tackles, 22 passes defended and six interceptions in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, the 49ers gave Alexander a massive four-year, $54 million deal that includes $25.5 million in guarantees.
What could make this move backfire is the fact that Alexander suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of last season. There's no telling if or when Alexander will be back to pre-injury form this season.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there is a "very good chance" that Alexander will be ready for training camp, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Even so, it's a lot of money for a player coming off a major injury.
Seattle Seahawks: Giving Ezekiel Ansah a $9 Million Deal
Really, what the Seattle Seahawks could regret is trying to replace Frank Clark with free agent Ezekiel Ansah. Clark had an impressive 13.0 sacks in 2018 and has 22.0 over the last two seasons. Ansah has only topped 13.0 sacks once in his career and has just 20.0 over the last three seasons.
Of course, the Seahawks did get a first-round pick in their trade of Clark, so that part of the equation probably won't haunt them. Giving Ansah a one-year, $9 million deal, however, might.
Ansah played in just seven games last season due to a shoulder injury—and there's no telling when he'll return or what kind of pass-rusher he will be.
"Ansah still is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out of training camp or longer," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote in May. "Some league sources believe Ansah could miss the first month of this season, at least."
If Seattle doesn't have Ansah early in the season—or if he isn't a productive player during the season—it'll regret that contract.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Allowing Adam Humphries to Leave in Free Agency
Perhaps Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will finally realize his full potential under the tutelage of new head coach Bruce Arians. If he doesn't, this will probably be the last chance in Tampa for Winston, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Instead of keeping familiar weapons around Winston to better help him succeed, however, the Buccaneers traded DeSean Jackson and allowed Adam Humphries to leave in free agency.
The departure of Jackson felt inevitable, as he seemed displeased with his role in the offense in 2018. However, letting Humphries go is a decision the Buccaneers could come to regret.
Humphries was a big part of the Buccaneers offense last season, racking up 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. He emerged as one of Tampa's best security outlets and appeared to be one of the league's up-and-coming slot receivers.
While Humphries' four-year, $36 million deal may have been hard for the Buccaneers to swallow, he'll make just $5 million in 2019. That's $1 million more than his replacement, the largely inconsistent Breshad Perriman, will make this season.
Tennessee Titans: Selecting Jeffery Simmons 19th Overall
The selection of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 19th in the draft is something the Tennessee Titans are more likely to regret in the short term than in the future. Simmons does have the potential to be an elite NFL talent—assuming he can get back to pre-injury form. However, he's also coming off a torn ACL and might not see the field at all in 2019.
The reason the Titans could come to regret their gamble on Simmons is that they passed on premier receiving prospects like Noah Fant, Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry to get him. Tennessee did add A.J. Brown in Round 2, but it could have added, say, Fant and A.J. or Marquise and A.J. at the top of the draft instead.
This is notable because quarterback Marcus Mariota is in the final year of his rookie deal—and the Titans still don't know if he's franchise material. The selection of Simmons does nothing to help Mariota prove himself in what could be his final year to do so.
If the Titans are still unsure of Mariota after 2019, they'll likely be weighing other quarterback options while Simmons is still preparing for his first healthy NFL offseason.
Washington Redskins: Not Investing More in the Receiver Position
The Washington Redskins receiving corps was underwhelming at best in 2018. Josh Doctson led all wideouts with a mere 532 yards, while offseason acquisition Paul Richardson was limited to just seven games due to injury.
Instead of investing heavily to upgrade the receiver group, Washington largely ignored it. No. 2 receiver Jamison Crowder (388 yards) left in free agency, as did Maurice Harris (304 yards). The only prominent move the Redskins made to strengthen their receiving corps was drafting Ohio State's Terry McLaurin in the third round.
Now, McLaurin's familiarity with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins could allow him to have a big first-year impact. On the surface, however, Washington's receiving corps doesn't look much, if any, better than it did a year ago.
This is a situation that the Redskins could easily come to regret, as the development of Haskins into a quality NFL quarterback should be the primary goal of 2019.
All contract information via Spotrac.