1 Big Regret Each NFL Team Should Have This Offseason

We're still more than two months away from the start of the 2019 NFL season. While there are still offseason moves that could happen, most of the significant decisions have already been made. As is always the case, not all of these moves are going to be home runs.

Every single year, teams look back and lament some of the moves they made during the offseason, whether it was overpaying a free agent, trading away a key contributor or passing on a quality prospect in the draft.

While we're not blessed with the gift of future sight, we can predict which developments teams are most likely to regret, and why. So what aspect of the 2019 offseason is your team most likely to regret in December? Let's take a look.