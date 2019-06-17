Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Monday

Andre Penner/Associated Press

The 2019 Copa America is now fully underway after the final set of teams completed their first match of the tournament.

Ten of the 12 teams were in action over the first three days of this event, leaving only Japan and Chile to get things started in Brazil. It was Chile who took advantage Monday, as the defending champions earned an easy win.

The early results have told us quite a bit, but there are still a lot of group-stage matches remaining for teams to earn their way into the next round.

Here is what you need to know about the Copa America following the action from Day 4.

Monday Results

Chile 4, Japan 0

Recap

A brace from Eduardo Vargas led Chile to a 4-0 win that was much closer than the final score would indicate.

It was Japan that had the better looks at the start of the match with a few close chances, but the team wasn't able to get any shots into the net. These missed opportunities ended up costing Samurai Blue, as they went into halftime trailing 1-0.

Chile only had two shots on goal in the first half, but the second one went into the net as Erick Pulgar headed it in off a Charles Aranguiz corner.

Shortly into the second half, Vargas was able to double the lead on a shot that deflected off the Japanese defender.

Although that was a bit of good fortune, it was also a reward for a team that had controlled much of the action and had become more aggressive by that point.

Chile controlled possession for 56 percent of the match.

The floodgates then came open in the final few moments with the South American squad scoring goals in the 82nd and 83rd minutes. Alexis Sanchez scored on a header after a great set up from Aranguiz, which was followed by a record-breaking goal from Vargas:

He overtook Enrique Hormazabal as the country's leading scorer at this event, sealing the win in the process.

Japan did have 14 shots, including three on goal, but the squad just couldn't break through with a goal.

The squad now has only two days of rest before what could be a difficult battle against Uruguay. Chile will get an extra day off before facing Ecuador on Friday.

Updated Group Tables

Group A

Brazil: 3 pts, +3 GD

Peru: 1 pt, 0 GD

Venezuela: 1 pt, 0 GD

Bolivia: 0 pts, -3 GD

Group B

Colombia: 3 pts, +2 GD

Paraguay: 1 pt, 0 GD

Qatar: 1 pt, 0 GD

Argentina: 0 pts, -2 GD

Group C

Uruguay: 3 pts, +4 GD

Chile: 3 pts, +4 GD

Japan: 0 pts, -4 GD

Ecuador: 0 pts, -4 GD

Tuesday Schedule

Bolivia vs. Peru; 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Brazil vs. Venezuela; 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+