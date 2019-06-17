Report: Ed Davis Expected to Be 'Sought After' in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Brooklyn Nets forward Ed Davis (17) objects to the fact that the referee didn't make a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Big man Ed Davis isn't going to move the needle as much as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant in free agency, but he has reportedly already garnered interest from a number of teams.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis will be "a sought-after frontcourt free agent this summer, and several teams are considering him as a multiyear signing."

The North Carolina product played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19 under a one-year contract and averaged 5.8 points and a head-turning 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the field as one of the team's primary bench pieces.

             

