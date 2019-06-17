USA vs. Guyana: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images

The United States men's national team will begin their search for a record-equalling seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup against Guyana on Tuesday, when they open their Group D campaign at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Guyana will make their first Gold Cup appearance in the 2019 competition and are distant odds underdogs against the Stars and Stripes.

The USMNT are defending champions but recently lost back-to-back friendlies against Jamaica and Venezuela ahead of the tournament.

Guyana have also lost their last two matches, although they have won three of their last six games to illustrate some promise.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/2:30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

Venue: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Odds

United States: 1-50

Draw: 14-1

Guyana: 40-1

Via Oddschecker



Preview

Gregg Berhalter will take charge of the United States in what will be his first experience as a coach in the Gold Cup, and it's an understatement to say preparations have unravelled lately.

Losing on home soil to Jamaica (1-0) and Venezuela (3-0) in early June was unfortunate but acceptable. However, the team's failure to score in either game is of greater concern.

Berhalter's side had three wins and a draw prior to suffering those losses, but the coach has suggested those results will prove little more than a bad patch of form, per Goal:

Guyana's talents are spread across the country's native divisions, England's lower leagues, as well as several players in the lower tiers of North American football.

One star who illustrates the difference in caliber between the two squads is Christian Pulisic, who will leave Borussia Dortmund to join Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old has said he's looking forward to joining up with some of his fellow headline names among the squad:

Pulisic wasn't in the team when the United States lost to Jamaica or Venezuela, and sportswriter Ives Galarcep highlighted the quality he'll bring to their lineup (U.S. only):

Guyana's challenge looks impossible on paper—11 of their 23-man squad play in the English lower leagues, and several of those are in non-league football.

Not even manager Michael Johnson had much knowledge of their players when he agreed to take over as manager in June 2018, as he told The Coaches' Voice:

This will be the first time the United States and Guyana have played each other in any capacity, and the underdogs could see their opponents' recent struggle for goals as reason to be upbeat.

Anything but three points would be a disaster for Berhalter's men, though, with all the pressure on the six-time champions to ensure they start the tournament with a win.