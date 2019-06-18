Stay Away! Tempting NBA Draft Prospects You Shouldn't Buy into

0 of 5

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The NBA draft is one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Fans hope their teams can land the next franchise player or the next steal, depending on when they pick. After all, the Toronto Raptors, who just won a championship without a single lottery pick on the roster, showed you don't need to draft high to select well.

Not too long ago, Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker were the top two picks of the 2014 draft amid much fanfare. But it's Nikola Jokic, the 41st overall pick, who leads the class in career win shares, per Basketball Reference.

Knowing which picks will outperform their draft status is just as hard as picking the ones who will underperform. But while the former can make a general manager's career, the latter can crush it.

If you look carefully at 2019's prospects, you can see the warning signs for players who, though they might not be busts, will be reaches who never fulfill their draft statuses.