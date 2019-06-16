Germany vs. Denmark: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany play Denmark in their opening game at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship on Monday.

The reigning champions have been drawn in Group B with the Danish, alongside Serbia and Austria.

Stefan Kuntz’s team won the competition two years ago as they defeated Spain 1-0 in the final.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 7 p.m. local/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Preview



The Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, will host Germany's opening chance to get points on the board in the group phase.

The two-time champions start their campaign against a talented Danish contingent who have the ability to impress on Italian soil.

The competition is an open field, with Germany likely to be severely tested by excellent squads from England, Spain and Italy if they all make the knockouts.

Jonathan Tah is set to feature in defence as the Germans attempt to capture three points.

Tah is a full international and has already made over a century of appearances for his club.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the Bundesliga and should be at the core of any success this summer.

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Denmark have their own defensive prodigy at the competition, with Joachim Andersen preparing for action.

The Sampdoria central defender started 32 games in Serie A last term, establishing his improving credentials after beginning his career with FC Twente in the Netherlands.

Andersen moved to the Genoa-based club in 2017 and has been a hit with Sampdoria fans.

According to Metro, Arsenal are reportedly scouting Andersen and could make a £30 million bid to bring him to the Premier League.

Tah and Andersen should both further their careers at the U21 Euros, and if they play a part in success for their nations, the biggest clubs in the world will be taking note of their blossoming talent.

This is a game Germany will expect to win, but Denmark were group winners in qualification and could keep a tight scoreline.

Prediction: Germany win 1-0