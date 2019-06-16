Germany vs. Denmark: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

AACHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 05: Jonathan Tah of Germany looks on during the Germany internal test match at Tivoli Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Aachen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany play Denmark in their opening game at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship on Monday.

The reigning champions have been drawn in Group B with the Danish, alongside Serbia and Austria.

Stefan Kuntz’s team won the competition two years ago as they defeated Spain 1-0 in the final.

                   

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 7 p.m. local/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

                       

Preview

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, will host Germany's opening chance to get points on the board in the group phase.

The two-time champions start their campaign against a talented Danish contingent who have the ability to impress on Italian soil.

The competition is an open field, with Germany likely to be severely tested by excellent squads from England, Spain and Italy if they all make the knockouts.

Jonathan Tah is set to feature in defence as the Germans attempt to capture three points.

Tah is a full international and has already made over a century of appearances for his club.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the Bundesliga and should be at the core of any success this summer.

GENOA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Joachim Andersen of UC Sampdoria in action during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 10, 2019 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)
Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Denmark have their own defensive prodigy at the competition, with Joachim Andersen preparing for action.

The Sampdoria central defender started 32 games in Serie A last term, establishing his improving credentials after beginning his career with FC Twente in the Netherlands. 

Andersen moved to the Genoa-based club in 2017 and has been a hit with Sampdoria fans.

According to Metro, Arsenal are reportedly scouting Andersen and could make a £30 million bid to bring him to the Premier League.

Tah and Andersen should both further their careers at the U21 Euros, and if they play a part in success for their nations, the biggest clubs in the world will be taking note of their blossoming talent.

This is a game Germany will expect to win, but Denmark were group winners in qualification and could keep a tight scoreline.

                  

Prediction: Germany win 1-0

Related

    Pogba Won't Force Real Madrid Move

    Man Utd star wants exit but is seeking diplomatic solution

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Won't Force Real Madrid Move

    Man Utd star wants exit but is seeking diplomatic solution

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Bayern and Dortmund Agree Hummels Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern and Dortmund Agree Hummels Transfer

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Highlights: Ukraine Win U-20 World Cup

    Tsitaishvili sealed 3-1 victory over South Korea in style 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Ukraine Win U-20 World Cup

    Tsitaishvili sealed 3-1 victory over South Korea in style 🎥

    FIFATV
    via YouTube

    World Cup Highlights 🎥

    Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema scores twice in 3-1 World Cup win over Cameroon to become Netherlands all-time top scorer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World Cup Highlights 🎥

    Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema scores twice in 3-1 World Cup win over Cameroon to become Netherlands all-time top scorer

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report