Ex-Closer Cody Allen DFA'd by Angels After Signing $8.5M Contract in Offseason

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cody Allen's brief stint with the Los Angeles Angels came to an end five months after he signed a one-year deal with the club.

The Angels announced Saturday that Allen was designated for assignment and Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

    

