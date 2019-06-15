Ex-Closer Cody Allen DFA'd by Angels After Signing $8.5M Contract in Offseason

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Cody Allen's brief stint with the Los Angeles Angels came to an end five months after he signed a one-year deal with the club.

The Angels announced Saturday that Allen was designated for assignment and Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

