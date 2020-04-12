Video: 5-Star SF Ziaire Williams Commits to Stanford over Arizona, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Ziaire Williams, one of the most prized prospects in the 2020 recruiting class, announced Sunday he's decided to play college basketball at Stanford.

Williams is a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the best small forward and the third-rated recruit coming out of the state of California.

The Sierra Canyon High School (California) standout told David Yapkowitz of Mars Reel he tries to model his playing style after two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

"I'm a big fan of KD. We have the same body structure, that's who a lot of people compare me to," Williams said in January. "I study his game a little bit and see the different ways I can score on the court."

At 175 pounds, Williams must continue developing his strength, particularly in the upper body, in order to dominate like Durant and other top wing players. KD has illustrated it's possible to reach the top of the sport with a lanky frame, but there are still limitations, especially as he heads toward the NBA level.

Otherwise, all the tools are there for him to become a stud. He's worked to create a well-rounded game at the offensive end, while his quickness and athleticism should make him an impact defender, as well.

He possesses all the hallmarks of a one-and-done collegiate player, and working with a college training staff should accelerate the process of adding more power.

Williams is a game-changing addition to the 2020 class for head coach Jerod Haase and the Cardinal. The fact they were able to secure a top in-state recruit is always a great sign.

Not only will he make an instant impact as a freshman for Stanford, likely emerging as one of the team's top scorers by season's end, but his decision could help sway other recruits, too. And landing him over other Pac-12 rivals, like Arizona, USC and UCLA, will only make Sunday's news sweeter.