Rams HC Sean McVay Says There's '0% Chance' Jared Goff Doesn't Get New Contract

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As quarterbacks around the NFL continue to get paid, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is confident it's only a matter of time before Jared Goff gets an extension of his own.

McVay told NFL Network's Michael Silver on Thursday "there is a zero percent chance" Goff will not get an extension in L.A.:

"Whether it ends up happening this year or next year, there is a zero percent chance this guy's not gonna get an extension he's worthy of. All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn't be more connected, and I couldn't be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension will get done. It's a matter of when, not if."

After struggling as a rookie under Jeff Fisher and John Fassel, the 2016 top overall pick excelled under McVay.

Over the last two seasons, Goff has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 8,492 yards and 60 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. Meanwhile, he has led the team to back-to-back NFC West crowns while going 24-7 as starter.

The 24-year-old has improved with each passing season, establishing new career highs in completion percentage (64.9), yards (4,688) and touchdowns (32) last season.

That performance not only helped Los Angeles win 13 games, but he also carried the momentum into the postseason, helping the team earn a berth in Super Bowl LIII.

Part of the reason for the Rams' recent success is that Goff is on his rookie deal, with his salary not exceeding $3 million in any of his first three years in the league. But with the team already having exercised his fifth-year option (which carries a $22.8 million price tag), those bargain years are set to become a thing of the past.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently gave quarterback Carson Wentz, who was drafted one pick after Goff in 2016, a four-year, $128 million extension.

While Goff acknowledged an extension has been on his mind, he said his time will come if he continues to produce on the field, per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham:

"You definitely think about it. But at the same time, I know that none of that is even possible without playing on the field, and being available on the field. I'll just continue to do what I've been doing the last few years, and hopefully it will take care of itself. ...

"It's not for me to worry about. It's for the team and my agent to work on, and keep doing what I've been doing on the field, and hopefully it will take care of itself."

Los Angeles does not have to rush to get a deal done this offseason, knowing Goff is under contract for two more seasons. However, the longer the Rams wait, the more expensive an extension could get.