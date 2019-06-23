WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJune 24, 2019
After WWE made such a fuss over Super ShowDown, Stomping Grounds became a forgotten pay-per-view with a highly problematic build.
Tickets weren't exactly hot items as the lackluster card was set to feature a lot of rematches from recent memory in feuds that weren't enticing enough television to want to see where things would go next.
In fact, the disappointing void of hype for Stomping Grounds gave off this impression that this event was doomed to be one of the worst events of the year if the talent couldn't pull off a surprise miracle in the ring.
But sometimes, even the worst events on paper can shock us and be something great. Now that the show has finished, how did things turn out? Which moments stood out as the best and the worst of the night?
Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the biggest highlights and low points of Stomping Grounds 2019.
Full Match Results
- Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese by pinfall to win the Cruiserweight Championship
- Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans by submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The New Day by pinfall
- Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe by pinfall to win the United States Championship
- Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated Heavy Machinery by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
- Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre by pinfall
- Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler by escaping the steel cage to retain the WWE Championship
- Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship
Highlight: Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
The cruiserweight division never gets enough credit or attention from WWE and the fans as a whole, as the brand is pretty much an afterthought. But when they go out there and wrestle, they nearly always deliver top quality action.
Such was the case with the pre-show's Triple Threat match, which actually had the crowd chanting "205! 205!"
Tony Nese had a fire about him that has been missing lately, Akira Tozawa was true to form and Drew Gulak showed once more why he's one of the most overlooked in-ring talents in WWE today.
The match itself is worth checking out, if you missed it, but even more important to why this is a highlight is the result. Gulak finally captured the Cruiserweight Championship—something he's deserved for quite some time—and did so by pinning the fall-guy, Tozawa.
This will lead to a natural progression of Nese deserving a rematch, making the storyline for the next few weeks an easy and logical course of action, which is rare in WWE lately, and since Gulak is so entertaining to watch, the title scene will be even more interesting to follow going forward.
Highlight: Raw Women's Championship Match
Unless the first contest was amazing, rematches are typically hard to be worth the effort unless there is something new to spice things up, such as a stipulation or gimmick match type.
Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans had none of those positives going for them ahead of this rematch, yet they managed to have a better match than their previous one at Money in the Bank.
There were a few questionable moments, like when Evans missed a cue to run toward Lynch for a kick to the face, but the overall picture of this match was rock solid.
If they had done this well the last time, the past month would have had more momentum behind it, but if we assume this is the last of their feud, it was a good match to go out on and position Lynch for a new challenger to step up while Evans can work with someone like Natalya to further hone her skills.
Highlight: Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Somehow, despite this tag team match being as generic of an addition to the card as possible, and something better suited for an episode of SmackDown Live, rather than a pay-per-view, The New Day, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn managed to put on a great show.
That's a testament to how talented all four of these Superstars are, as the crowd could have easily checked out and spent this match going to the bathroom or getting concessions and merchandise, but ended up chanting "this is awesome" instead.
With a lot of energy and some great back-and-forth action, these two teams took what could have been a buffer spot and turned it into one of the most fun matches of the night, without needing any bells and whistles to make it interesting.
Highlight: Ricochet Wins United States Championship
While on any given night, the idea of Samoa Joe losing a match and dropping a title would be a low point, knowing that the United States Championship is now in the hands of Ricochet allows for it to still be a happy moment.
Ricochet is one of the most entertaining Superstars on the roster to watch on any given night, and he has immense star potential if WWE positions him in the right way to go far.
You'd think someone who can reach the heights Ricochet leaps to wouldn't need to have the rocket strapped to him to succeed, but without support from WWE management, his ceiling would have been a scenario of always being the challenger, never being the champion.
With this United States title win, Ricochet now has the stamp of approval that he is worth investing in beyond just being a spot monkey in a multi-man match or someone who can make others look good.
Ricochet's win also symbolizes progress for NXT Superstars who come to the main roster, as many struggle on Raw and SmackDown and don't even reach this point, let alone this fast.
Low Point: Tacoma Crowd's Preference for Daniel Bryan Throws off Tag Title Match
It's great to hear a passionate crowd, but sometimes, the audience can negatively influence the execution of a match.
In this case, the fans in attendance were very much in the favor of Daniel Bryan, as he's from Aberdeen, Washington. Having the home field advantage is great for normal sports, but when Bryan and Rowan were supposed to be the heels in this match, being cheered goes against the narrative.
"Drive a Prius" and "please recycle" chants are worth laughing at, but hearing Heavy Machinery get booed every time they did what should have been something to pop the crowd reflects poorly on them.
Thankfully, it didn't entirely ruin anything. This wasn't a mess of a segment or anything that bad. It just happened to be a scenario where things would have went much smoother had the audience not been cheering for the heel side the whole time.
The match itself was good, though, so here's hoping WWE looks at that and disregards the boos, rather than looking at Otis and Tucker as unable to get over with the WWE Universe.
Low Point: Drew McIntyre Suffers Another Loss to Roman Reigns
Your mileage may vary, but in terms of personal taste, this didn't measure up to what WWE presented it to be.
That was expected, though, as WWE often acts as though everything is the best and most important thing in the world, particularly when it comes to the Superstars being prioritized at the moment.
For whatever reason, the people in charge think this heel Shane McMahon character is the best in the world—quite literally—and yours truly can't disagree more.
It's counter-productive to harp on the need for change and specifically get rid of general managers and a heel Authority several months ago, just to put such immense stock into an angle that revolves around a villainous McMahon abusing his power, which we've seen constantly for 20-some years.
It's also disappointing that McMahon defeated The Miz twice and Reigns at Super ShowDown all to set up The Big Dog getting his win back, but having to beat Drew McIntyre to do it—something he already did at WrestleMania in a match that was rushed and underwhelming at that time, too.
These two Superstars are so good in so many ways and could have headlined WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship and been a believable, worthwhile feud to get invested in, but WWE has already run that into the ground.
The segment itself wasn't engaging, McIntyre receives no benefit from this, Reigns is in no better of a position than he was before this feud started, McMahon's heat isn't magnified and something WWE treated as a huge deal could have been taken off this card and had them sit this event out and nobody would have lost anything in the process.
Highlight: Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in a rematch, on paper, left much to be desired. The special guest referee angle was the only interesting element to it, and that could have easily been botched.
Thankfully, that wasn't the case. Putting Evans in that position was a great call that furthered her storyline with Lynch and presented a unique challenge to Rollins, who couldn't ethically beat her down with a steel chair like he had done to everyone else at this point.
This was classic old school booking, with Evans pulling fast counts for Corbin and slow counts for Rollins, if any at all, giving Corbin leeway in count-outs and disqualifications, and nailing the champion with a low-blow.
To reiterate her status as one of the other top babyfaces in the company, Lynch's rescue attack on Evans was one of the biggest pops of the night, and a great means to turn the tide for Rollins to retain the title.
As much as WWE needs to think about changing up the formula and going with something new, this shows that some of the classic storytelling tropes are still just as good as they used to be, and they shouldn't be forgotten about or pushed aside, either.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.