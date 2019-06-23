WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division never gets enough credit or attention from WWE and the fans as a whole, as the brand is pretty much an afterthought. But when they go out there and wrestle, they nearly always deliver top quality action.

Such was the case with the pre-show's Triple Threat match, which actually had the crowd chanting "205! 205!"

Tony Nese had a fire about him that has been missing lately, Akira Tozawa was true to form and Drew Gulak showed once more why he's one of the most overlooked in-ring talents in WWE today.

The match itself is worth checking out, if you missed it, but even more important to why this is a highlight is the result. Gulak finally captured the Cruiserweight Championship—something he's deserved for quite some time—and did so by pinning the fall-guy, Tozawa.

This will lead to a natural progression of Nese deserving a rematch, making the storyline for the next few weeks an easy and logical course of action, which is rare in WWE lately, and since Gulak is so entertaining to watch, the title scene will be even more interesting to follow going forward.