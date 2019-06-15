Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2019

0 of 32

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

For the most part, NFL fans can recognize who the established stars are on each team. Everyone knows that quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes the Green Bay Packers offense hum. It's not difficult to see that the Los Angeles Chargers defense is based around pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

What isn't as obvious is which non-established players have the potential to change a team's course. New additions, breakout players, guys returning from injury—they can all make a squad significantly better than it was a year ago.

Just look at the way rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the complexion of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 once he got on the field and in an offense he was comfortable running. Or how tight end George Kittle exploded onto the scene to give the San Francisco 49ers a surprisingly elite receiving talent. Or how cornerback Jason McCourty emerged in the New England Patriots secondary to help spark another Super Bowl run.

None of these players were stars prior to the 2018 season, but each managed to provide a positive impact in a relatively unexpected way. They were the X-factors for their respective teams, and each franchise has its own such guy heading into 2019.

These are the players we'll be examining here.