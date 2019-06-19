The Best Move Every NFL Team Made This Offseason

0 of 32

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

General managers aim to improve their rosters over the offseason with free-agent signings, trades and a promising draft class. Oftentimes, we can pinpoint the decisions that will translate to immediate production or better results in the short term.

Typically, first-round picks, costly investments and shrewd hires provide a swift return.

Last year, the Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick, and he's injected a palpable swagger into the franchise. The Chicago Bears brought in Matt Nagy to replace John Fox, and the new lead skipper molded a roster with several new pieces into a division winner. In his first year with the Indianapolis Colts, defensive lineman Denico Autry led the team in sacks (nine).

While some of the best offseason moves seem obvious, others may surprise you. Perhaps a Day 2 pick possesses star quality or a coaching decision elevates underperforming talent on the roster.

Let's take a look at an impactful choice for each team and why those particular moves stand out above the rest.