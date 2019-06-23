Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds with Guest Ref Lacey Evans

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a match with Lacey Evans as the special guest referee, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain the Universal Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday.

Corbin knew exactly what he was doing when he selected Evans as the special referee. The Sassy Southern Belle lost to Becky Lynch, Rollins' girlfriend, earlier in the night.

Evans did whatever she could to tip the scales in The Lone Wolf's favor, including making the match a no-disqualification, no-count-out affair. She even delivered a low blow to the champion toward the end of the match.

At that point, Lynch couldn't stay backstage any longer. She ran to the ring and dispatched of Evans.

That allowed Rollins to hit Corbin with the Stomp, and substitute referee John Cone counted the pinfall.

Sunday's rematch between Rollins and Corbin came about following their initial clash at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Corbin dominated much of that bout since Rollins was nursing a rib injury suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar, but he was his own worst enemy. The Lone Wolf attempted to introduce a steel chair into the fight and got into a shouting match with Cone, which allowed The Architect to roll him up for the win.

Lesnar tried to capitalize by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins after the match, but the universal champion hit him with a low blow and attacked him with a chair to get out of dodge.

Corbin was none too pleased with the manner in which he lost, and due to the controversy surrounding it, he was able to secure a rematch. Additionally, he was given the right to pick a special guest referee.

Multiple Superstars were teased for the role leading up to Stomping Grounds. Sami Zayn was the first to emerge a couple of weeks ago on Raw when he volunteered his services as an outside official during a main event match between Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Zayn was a thorn in Rollins' side throughout that bout to the point that The Beast Slayer got himself disqualified for putting his hands on his tormentor.

The champion took out his frustration on The Critic of the Critics by hammering him with a steel chair, much like he did to Lesnar previously.

Several other Superstars also spoke with Corbin about being the guest referee and Rollins proceeded to attack them with a steel chair as well.

That made The Architect appear dangerous, but it also suggested he was somewhat distracted from the task at hand. That arguably gave Corbin a leg up as he entered Stomping Grounds.

Rollins also had to continue to worry about the possibility of Lesnar interrupting his match to cash in, which left him vulnerable on all fronts.

Even so, he managed to retain over Corbin, which could open the door for a one-on-one feud with Lesnar moving toward Extreme Rules and SummerSlam.

