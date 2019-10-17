5-Star PF Isaiah Todd Commits to Michigan over Kansas, Kentucky, More

Image via 247Sports.com

Isaiah Todd, a 5-star recruit from Raleigh, North Carolina, committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday:

Todd, a 6'10" and 195-pound power forward, is considered the No. 1 player from the state of North Carolina, the No. 2 power forward and No. 12 player overall in the Class of 2020, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings.

Jerry Meyer of 24/7 broke down Todd's game:

"A long and athletic forward who loves to play facing the basket. Can score off post moves but has a finesse game. Building strength and mass is a key to development. Can score at all three levels. Handles ball well but decision making is questionable at times. Is a shot blocker but needs to discipline his defense as well as his offense. Known as an upside player, but has been behind the curve on expected development."

Todd has also been having a former star power forward showing him the ropes.

"I've been working with Rasheed Wallace, so we've been getting at it conditioning-wise and attacking the body and everything else will fall into place," he told Sean Moran of 247Sports.com in June. "He works me out pretty hard. Gives me little tips here and there about what works in the NBA and how to utilize the shot clock, but we are just getting started."

Having a player like Wallace as a mentor, who was a four-time All-Star and won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons, can only help a young talent like Todd.

In Wallace, Todd not only has a player who can help him work on his strengths but also improve upon his weaknesses. To his credit, Todd is fully aware that he has elements of his game that need work.

"I need to work on balancing my inside/outside game," he said. "Knowing when to do things, basketball IQ and just being able to be that coach on the floor. Knowing the ins and outs, especially playing with a shot clock and being able to distribute that knowledge to my teammates."

If he continues to improve upon those facts of the game, he'll be a star for Michigan.

Landing Todd is a huge get for the Wolverines, joining 4-star shooting guard Zeb Jackson. He's a huge get for a Michigan team that had a subpar 2019 recruiting class, only landing 4-star small forward Cole Bajema and 4-star small forward Franz Wagner. Todd gives the team some major star power going forward.