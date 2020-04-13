5-Star SG Prospect Joshua Christopher Commits to Arizona State over Michigan

Photo credit: 247Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils added one of the top players in the 2020 recruiting class with Monday's commitment from shooting guard Josh Christopher.

The California native announced his decision on Twitter:

Christopher is an elite prospect who is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 10 overall player in the 2020 class, as well as the top shooting guard, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'5" player is a pure scorer who can get baskets from all over the court. He has a reliable outside shot but is at his best when driving into the lane and attacking the basket. His strength and athleticism will allow him to get to his spots and finish with regularity at the next level.

Additionally, the guard has the mentality needed to be a star going forward.

"He's definitely very charismatic, and as a basketball player he's always had a level of confidence that is rare," high school head coach Tony Davis said, per Drew Ruiz of Slam Online. "I think that's one thing that helps separate him—he has an undying belief of his abilities and you don't see that in teenagers."

This confidence likely only grew when the recruiting process picked up and he received offers from dozens of the top schools around the country.

Out of all his choices, Christopher decided he wanted to play for Arizona State, giving the team another talented player who can help generate some wins.

With 4-star forward Marcus Bagley already signing his letter of intent, the Sun Devils should once again be able to compete with the top teams in the Pac-12 in 2020-21. The program has been consistent in the last three years under Bobby Hurley, although adding a big-time prospect like this could help the squad reach the next level in 2020-21.

Considering the development of less-heralded prospects like Remy Martin, Christopher has a chance to be a star on his new team.