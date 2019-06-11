Jalen Ramsey Says Jaguars Told Him He Won't Receive Contract Extension in 2019

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been seeking an extension, but he has been told he won't be getting one this offseason.

"I'm not down about it or anything like that," Ramsey told reporters of the team's decision Tuesday, according to Eugene Frenette of 930 The Game. "I'm blessed."

