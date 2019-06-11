Jalen Ramsey Says Jaguars Told Him He Won't Receive Contract Extension in 2019

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been seeking an extension, but he has been told he won't be getting one this offseason.

"I'm not down about it or anything like that," Ramsey told reporters of the team's decision Tuesday, according to Eugene Frenette of 930 The Game. "I'm blessed."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

