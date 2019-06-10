NBA Rumors: Pelicans to Hire WNBA Legend Swin Cash to Senior Position

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

New York Liberty's Swin Cash reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly hired former WNBA star Swin Cash to a "senior front-office position," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Cash, 39, retired from the WNBA in 2016. She played 15 seasons, winning three championships and making the All-Star team four times.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

