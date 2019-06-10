NBA Rumors: Pelicans to Hire WNBA Legend Swin Cash to Senior Position

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly hired former WNBA star Swin Cash to a "senior front-office position," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Cash, 39, retired from the WNBA in 2016. She played 15 seasons, winning three championships and making the All-Star team four times.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.