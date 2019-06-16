Ricochet, Cesaro and the 10 Best Pure Wrestlers in Today's WWE

0 of 10

Despite a stunning lack of creative direction, WWE's roster is more stacked with star power at the moment than ever before. In fact, it seems the company has more talent than they know what to do with.

Raw and SmackDown Live have been devoid of excitement for many months, but at least the Superstars can always be counted on to deliver in the ring when it matters most. The effort they put into their matches is largely what keeps viewers tuning in every week even when nothing else interests them in the slightest.

At one point, it was incredibly rare for WWE to possess so many "pure" wrestlers, or in other words, competitors who are known for their exceptional abilities between the ropes and have honed their skills in the many years they've been in the business.

One of the sole positives of there being so much WWE programming these days is the abundance of quality wrestling. In fact, the recent Ricochet vs. Cesaro rivalry on Raw has been the saving grace of the show for the past month, as those two are prime examples of people who can still be salvaged from WWE's questionable booking through their above-average matches.

There are so many incredible athletes in today's WWE and it's difficult to narrow them down to just the best of the best. WWE's finest wrestlers deserve to be recognized, nonetheless, whether they're regulars on Raw and SmackDown or not.

Needless to say, there are bound to be some glaring omissions with this only being a Top 10, but that should speak volumes to how talented WWE's roster is right now. Furthermore, for the sake of space, Superstars from NXT will not be included, but you can imagine that Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong would featured if they were eligible.