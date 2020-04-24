5-Star PF Greg Brown Commits to Texas over NBA's G League

5-star power forward Greg Brown will be suiting up for the Texas Longhorns as he moves to the next level in his basketball career.

Brown announced his decision Friday:

Prior to picking Texas, the Vandergrift (Austin, Texas) High School star had been considering Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and going straight to the NBA's G League.

According to 247Sports, Brown is the top-ranked player at his position and the No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

The 6'9", 195-pound forward has made his presence felt on both ends of the court, as his Ball Is Life highlight reel shows:

That combination of size and athleticism makes him a high-upside prospect.

Also of note, Brown has experience with the United States men's junior national team.

While a number of top programs around the country vied for his services, Brown opted to stay close to home.

The hometown Longhorns have long been viewed as the front-runner despite a lack of postseason success. They have missed out on the NCAA tournament in two of their four seasons under coach Shaka Smart, including in 2018-19. They have yet to make it out of the first round during the Smart era.

Still, they managed to nab one of the top players of 2020.

Brown is one of the top recruits Smart has landed at Texas. Although the Longhorns have had some highly rated recruiting classes in recent years, they have not had much luck in terms of top-tier recruits. They had not landed a 5-star recruit since 2017 (Mohamed Bamba).

