Mansoor, Saudi Arabia Native, Wins 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT Superstar and Saudi Arabia native Mansoor won the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Mansoor last eliminated Elias to win the match, which led to a massive celebration by the Saudi fans in attendance.

At the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah last year, Mansoor appeared on WWE programming for the first time. Just over one year later, he won the biggest battle royal in WWE history.

Following his historic victory, Mansoor addressed the crowd on the microphone and soaked in their adulation:

While Mansoor has been making the rounds with NXT on the live event circuit, he had wrestled on television just twice before Friday's match. After losing a competitive match against Dominik Dijakovic, Mansoor beat Sean Maluta.

Mansoor outlasted a strong field that featured many of WWE's top Superstars and nearly every square inch of the ring:

In addition to Elias, Mansoor beat out the likes of United States champion Samoa Joe, The Miz, Ali, Ricochet and Cesaro.

With his victory at Super ShowDown, Mansoor may now be in line for a big push on NXT in the coming months, and he has already established himself as a massive fan favorite in his home country.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).