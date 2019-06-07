USC Agrees to 10-Year Contract to Name LA Coliseum for United Airlines

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 1986: The USC Trojans marching band performs during a November 1986 game at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bernstein Associates/Getty Images)
Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

The University of Southern California announced a 10-year naming rights deal with United Airlines on Friday.

According to the announcement, the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become known as United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

As part of the contract, United Airlines will help in the funding a $315 million restoration of the L.A. Coliseum.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    85 days to USC football: Dale Mitchell, Joe Cormier and the No. 85

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    85 days to USC football: Dale Mitchell, Joe Cormier and the No. 85

    Reign of Troy
    via Reign of Troy

    Frank Gore's Son Commits to Play for Kiffin at FAU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Frank Gore's Son Commits to Play for Kiffin at FAU

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Trojans enjoying a June roster boost

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Trojans enjoying a June roster boost

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com

    QB Matt Fink announces return to USC football

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    QB Matt Fink announces return to USC football

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com