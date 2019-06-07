USC Agrees to 10-Year Contract to Name LA Coliseum for United Airlines

Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

The University of Southern California announced a 10-year naming rights deal with United Airlines on Friday.

According to the announcement, the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become known as United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

As part of the contract, United Airlines will help in the funding a $315 million restoration of the L.A. Coliseum.



