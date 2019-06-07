French Open 2019: Results, Highlights, Friday Scores Recap from Roland-Garros

French Open 2019: Results, Highlights, Friday Scores Recap from Roland-GarrosJune 7, 2019
Marketa Vondrousova will face Ashleigh Barty in the final of the 2019 French Open after they progressed through their respective semi-finals on Friday.
The former beat Johanna Konta in two sets, while the latter overcame Amanda Anisimova in three.
In the men's semi-finals, Roger Federer will take on Rafael Nadal before Novak Djokovic faces Dominic Thiem.
Women's Singles Results
Marketa Vondrousova bt. (26) Johanna Konta, 7-5, 7-6 (2)
(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Amanda Anisimova, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3
Men's Singles Results
(3) Roger Federer vs. (2) Rafael Nadal
(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (4) Dominic Thiem
Recap
Anisimova, 17, made it to the semi-final with a memorable upset of defending champion Simona Halep in the last round, but the teenager seemed overawed by the occasion early on.
She won just three points as Barty raced to a 5-0, 40-15 lead after quarter of an hour.
The American produced a remarkable comeback, however, rattling off six games in succession.
Barty broke back to force a tiebreaker, but Anisimova was undeterred:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
What a fight! @AnisimovaAmanda fights back from 5-0 down to take the first set 7-6(4) over Barty. 🎾 https://t.co/mbqjNYN8ej #RG19 https://t.co/dbGK38D0SU
She maintained her momentum into the second set and took a commanding lead after just seven minutes, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
SIXTEEN points in a row won by Amanda Anisimova. Up 3-0 in the second. #RG19
Perhaps taking inspiration from her opponent, Barty launched a remarkable comeback of her own to take the second set 6-3.
The Australian took the decider by the same scoreline, but not before Anisimova saved five match points.
Konta's clash with Vondrousova may not have been quite so topsy-turvy, but it wasn't short on twists either.
Twice Vondrousova battled back from a break down in the opening set, surviving three set points before taking it in style:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Well that's one way to seal a set... Vondrousova with an amazing lob to inch her way closer to a maiden Grand Slam final... 🎾 https://t.co/b7rnoarzwc #RG19 https://t.co/nR5n389PYC
An early break put Konta in the driving seat in the second, but once again she failed to close it out from a 5-3 lead.
The No. 26 seed was able to force a tiebreaker, but a nervy showing proved costly and the 19-year-old secured her place in the final with an excellent drop shot.
Konta Beaten by Unseeded Vondrousova in French Open
Vondrousova will face Australia's Ash Barty in the final