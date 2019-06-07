French Open 2019: Results, Highlights, Friday Scores Recap from Roland-Garros

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates victory during her ladies singles semi-final match against Amanda Anisimova of The United States during Day thirteen of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Marketa Vondrousova will face Ashleigh Barty in the final of the 2019 French Open after they progressed through their respective semi-finals on Friday. 

The former beat Johanna Konta in two sets, while the latter overcame Amanda Anisimova in three.

In the men's semi-finals, Roger Federer will take on Rafael Nadal before Novak Djokovic faces Dominic Thiem.

                

Women's Singles Results

Marketa Vondrousova bt. (26) Johanna Konta, 7-5, 7-6 (2)

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Amanda Anisimova, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3

                         

Men's Singles Results

(3) Roger Federer vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (4) Dominic Thiem

                        

Recap

Anisimova, 17, made it to the semi-final with a memorable upset of defending champion Simona Halep in the last round, but the teenager seemed overawed by the occasion early on.

She won just three points as Barty raced to a 5-0, 40-15 lead after quarter of an hour.

The American produced a remarkable comeback, however, rattling off six games in succession.

Barty broke back to force a tiebreaker, but Anisimova was undeterred:

She maintained her momentum into the second set and took a commanding lead after just seven minutes, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

Perhaps taking inspiration from her opponent, Barty launched a remarkable comeback of her own to take the second set 6-3.

The Australian took the decider by the same scoreline, but not before Anisimova saved five match points.

Konta's clash with Vondrousova may not have been quite so topsy-turvy, but it wasn't short on twists either.

Twice Vondrousova battled back from a break down in the opening set, surviving three set points before taking it in style:

An early break put Konta in the driving seat in the second, but once again she failed to close it out from a 5-3 lead.

The No. 26 seed was able to force a tiebreaker, but a nervy showing proved costly and the 19-year-old secured her place in the final with an excellent drop shot.

Related

    Konta Beaten by Unseeded Vondrousova in French Open

    Vondrousova will face Australia's Ash Barty in the final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Konta Beaten by Unseeded Vondrousova in French Open

    Vondrousova will face Australia's Ash Barty in the final

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Australia's Ash Barty Reaches French Open Final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australia's Ash Barty Reaches French Open Final

    The West Australian
    via The West Australian

    French Open: Federer vs. Nadal Live Score and Updates

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open: Federer vs. Nadal Live Score and Updates

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Amanda Anisimova: Five Things To Know About American Tennis Sensation

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Amanda Anisimova: Five Things To Know About American Tennis Sensation

    Ryan Phillips
    via The Big Lead