The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2019

Most coaches and players have to view each season as a prove-it year—complacency could cost them jobs. The hot seat can heat up over the course of a campaign and eject underperformers from their respective positions.

Some players and coaches have more at stake this year. In some cases, they had a prolonged period of inconsistency, while others went through a disappointing 2018 season. They're all on notice.

The New York Giants selected a quarterback in the first round, and the Houston Texans overhauled the talent for a subpar offensive line during the offseason. Of course, the incumbent starters and the position coach should feel the heat going into the 2019 term.

We'll take a look at high draft picks from recent years, underachieving starters and a few coaches in jeopardy of losing their roles during or after the upcoming season. Who's under the most pressure to produce satisfactory results?