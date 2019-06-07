Duke's Javin DeLaurier Underwent 'Clean-Up' Surgery for Elbow Injury

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils forward Javin DeLaurier underwent elbow surgery on Wednesday, something Duke officials called a "clean-up" procedure.

"Just a routine thing," Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer said, according to Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer. "He's doing really well recovering. It wasn't too big a procedure. He's in a good place."

DeLaurier initially declared for the 2019 NBA draft in April, but after testing the waters, he opted to return for his senior season. According to Scheyer, DeLaurier's decision to withdraw from the draft pool was not related to his elbow injury.

"I just think it was a chance to learn," Scheyer said of DeLaurier testing the draft waters. "When a guy wants to get better in college we're not able to work with them as much as we would like. We get a certain among out hours a week, a certain number of weeks in the summer. So it's tough. It gives a guy a chance to work out against really high-level competition.

"It was a great experience for Javin. He's come back more confident. He knows specific things he needs to work on."

The 6'10", 234-pound forward is coming off a season in which he averaged 3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game as a junior.

Although he assumed a limited role behind stars Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones, DeLaurier was named a team captain in 2018-19.

DeLaurier will again be expected to take on a leadership role as Duke welcomes another highly touted recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the Blue Devils' 2019 recruiting class—which includes two 5-star prospects and two 4-star recruits—ranks fourth in the nation.