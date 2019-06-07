NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 Odds, TV Schedule

Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues will have their first opportunity to win the Stanley Cup in team history when they take the ice Sunday night at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues came through with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 at Boston on Thursday night, blunting a ferocious effort by the Bruins on their home ice as rookie goalie Jordan Binnington played his best game of the series to key the victory.

St. Louis has a 3-2 series lead, and Craig Berube's men are 3-0 in this postseason when they have a chance to close out a series.

Binnington stopped 38 of 39 Boston shots in picking up the victory.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6

When: Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds: St. Louis -130; Boston +108, per Covers. St. Louis backers must wager $130 to win $100; Boston bettors must risk $100 to win $108.

The Blues took advantage of a controversial incident when Tyler Bozak tripped Noel Acciari in the third period and officials failed to call a penalty. David Perron was able to follow up and score a the goal that gave them a 2-0 lead.

Fans roared at the non-call, and Bozak turned around toward officials and appeared to act like he did not do anything worthy of a penalty, but it looked more like an admission of guilt.

The Bruins were able to get to Binnington when Jake DeBrusk converted a Torey Krug pass to make the score 2-1. Boston pressed hard after that, but the netminder was not about to let in a tying goal.

The B's must now win Game 6 on the road and then claim Game 7 at home Wednesday night if they are going to win the seventh Stanley Cup in team history.

Ryan O'Reilly gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead early in the second period. He made a quick forehand-backhand move after taking a pass from Zach Sanford to beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. O'Reilly has scored three goals in the past two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

Blues players credited Binnington for the win, as he held off the Bruins early and late to preserve the victory.

"Binnington was fantastic," defenseman Carl Gunnarsson told Jeremy Roenick of NBCSN. "They threw everything at us, and he didn't let anything through. We found our legs in the second period and steadied ourselves, but it was the goaltending early on that really helped us tonight."

Gunnarsson also made one of the key plays in the game, as he dived to knock the puck out of the crease when John Moore's shot got through Binnington late in the third period. The Swede beat Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy by a fraction of a second as both men launched themselves to get to the puck.

The non-penalty call on Bozak was one of the key subjects afterward, and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy called it a "black eye" for the NHL in his postgame interview.

However, teams with championship aspirations have to overcome key problems, including bad calls. The Blues were on the wrong end of one in the Western Conference Final when a hand pass led to the San Jose Sharks' Game 3 winning goal in overtime. They responded by winning the next three games and eliminating their opponents.

The Bruins had time to get back in the game and nearly tied it, but now it's a matter of overcoming the Blues on the road and getting the series back to Boston for a seventh game if they are to win the series.

If they can't, the Blues will have their long-awaited first Stanley Cup.