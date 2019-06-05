Odell Beckham Jr. Ready to 'Hang Banners' with Browns, Talks Baker Mayfield

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is setting his sights high with his new team.

"I'm beyond excited about an opportunity I have to start over," Beckham told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously the goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners."

The Browns traded first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants in exchange for Beckham in March. The deal came less than a year after the Giants gave Beckham a five-year, $95 million contract.

The trade was viewed as a massive win for the Browns, who have loaded up on offensive talent around quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham complimented Mayfield's mental makeup and noted the increase in velocity in his new quarterback's passes.

"I have to get adjusted to his speed because he's got an arm," Beckham said. "He's throwing that ball hard. So just catching it from the first day, it was like, 'Wow, this is completely different.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

