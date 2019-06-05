Jon Moxley Beats Juice Robinson, Wins IWGP US Title in NJPW Debut Match at BOSJ

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

In his first match since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals at Ryogoku Kokugikan Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday to win New Japan Pro-Wrestling's IWGP United States Championship.

Moxley took the fight to Robinson from start to finish and ended the match with a modified version of his Dirty Deeds DDT finisher:

With the win, he became just the fifth different man to hold the IWGP U.S. title since its inception in 2017:

While Moxley entered through the crowd much like he did as a member of The Shield in WWE, he had a decidedly different look and feel. The former WWE champion ditched his jeans and tank top in favor of a more traditional look, as he rocked biker shorts during the bout.

He was also far more vicious than he was usually portrayed in WWE. Although the match was a basic singles bout, he used tables and chairs, and he even busted Robinson open, which hearkened back to his indie days prior to WWE.

With the victory, Moxley ended Robinson's 150-plus-day run with the title, and he has some added ammunition in his upcoming feud against Kenny Omega.

Moxley attacked Omega to conclude All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in his debut for the company, and it seems likely they will clash at All Out on Aug. 31. Moxley has bragging rights over Omega currently since he now holds the title his rival won first in 2017 before dropping it to Jay White.

While Moxley is set to work full time for AEW when its weekly show begins airing on TNT later this year, his win at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals suggests he will be utilized as a top star for as long as New Japan has him.

Dream matches against the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki are all possible in the coming months, but Moxley's next focus is on his first AEW match against Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).