Belmont Stakes 2019 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

The stage is set for the 2019 Belmont Stakes on Friday with the reveal of the post positions for the 10-horse field.

Preakness Stakes winner War of Will will start from the ninth post at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

War of Will opened as a slight underdog (2-1) to Tacitus (9-5) in the official morning line. Tacitus drew the far wide position, starting out of the 10th gate.

2019 Belmont Stakes Post Positions

1. Joevia (30-1)

2. Everfast (12-1)

3. Master Fencer (8-1)

4. Tax (15-1)

5. Bourbon War (12-1)

6. Spinoff (15-1)

7. Sir Winston (12-1)

8. Intrepid Heart (10-1)

9. War of Will (2-1)

10. Tacitus (9-5)

War of Will will be happy with the draw. The colt started on the inside rail in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Of course, that didn't stop him in the latter race.

Given both the length of the race (1 3/16 miles) and the relatively small field, the post positions are unlikely to have a significant impact on the outcome, though. Jockeys will have ample time to deploy their strategies and enough space to move up the field.

At the very least, having War of Will and Tacitus running next to each other sets up a fun head-to-head battle between the top two favorites.

Seeing Tacitus boast the lowest odds isn't entirely surprising. He was riding a three-race winning streak prior to the Kentucky Derby. The colt placed third at Churchill Downs behind Country House and Code of Honor.

And unlike War of Will, Tacitus will be well-rested after having skipped the Preakness. He will have gone a month without a competitive race when the Belmont Stakes get underway.

"He has trained quite well," trainer Bill Demott said, per Tim Wilkin of the Times Union. "He came out of the Derby showing good energy. He's fresh. If everything goes well from now until Belmont day, I would be surprised if he wouldn't be a factor."

With the way the first two Triple Crown events unfolded, anything can happen Saturday at Belmont Park.

The Kentucky Derby saw the winner disqualified for the first time in history, leaving Country House as the second-biggest long shot ever to prevail. Then, Everfast—50-1 odds in the morning line—made a late charge and nearly overtook War of Will down the final stretch of the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is setting up to be a two-horse race between War of Will and Tacitus, but the 2019 Triple Crown might have one more twist in store.

Odds via TwinSpires.com unless otherwise noted.