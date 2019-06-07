NFL Quarterbacks Who Could Lose Their Job in the Next Year

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Quarterback controversies are the fuel that drives the NFL's summer engine and, more often than not, that process continues into the regular season.

NFL fans have seen a bewildering amount of change under center across the league lately. The 2018 draft saw four quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10 and five in the first round, while the 2019 class followed up with three more in the first 15 selections.

Yet, rookies aren't even part of the equation in some locales where starters might lose their jobs soon. A few teams have multiple veterans at the position or simply a short leash on a player who's had a number of chances. The latter are always threats to make sure the 2020 class has plenty of passers coming off the board in the first round.

Below, let's take a look at quarterbacks who are in danger of losing their starting gig in 2019.